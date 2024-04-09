Frequency aims to accelerate FAST with managed services play

Frequency, a company specializing in free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel creation for Amazon MGM Studios among others, is launching a business division intended to reduce the time it takes to get a FAST channel to market.

The move comes at a time when all major studios are moving ahead “more forcefully” with ad-centric strategies this year, according to fresh research from Omdia.

The new Managed Channel Services (MCS) offers end-to-end services from library and rights evaluation, creative, packaging and production to operations. It complements Frequency’s existing SaaS platform and the MCS business unit is being led by EVP Lisa Black.

The division offers to take charge of the process of creating either single-series FAST channels, and more complex networks composed of different formats and genres for content owners and rights holders.

Blair Harrison, founder and CEO of Frequency, said, “FAST content on leading platforms is moving from the sidelines to primetime. The lines between FAST channels, traditional TV and subscription streaming services are becoming increasingly blurred, and ultimately viewers just want to watch great programming.”

The turnkey services in more detail include: Library / rights evaluation; Development and channel branding; Media operations (ingestion, metadata, rights management, scheduling); On-air creative and graphic production; and ongoing channel promotion and optimization.

“Content owners and rights holders are launching FAST channels with compelling, premium content that enhances network branding and viewership,” added Jon Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer in a release. “Being able to do that efficiently through an end-to-end service is critically important to many leading studios looking to launch FAST channels targeting audiences with the specific demographics and passions that match their content libraries.”

Of the $377 billion total video advertising pie projected by Omdia for 2024, according to figures to be presented at NAB Show next week, $8 billion will come from FAST. It remains small in comparison to the $32 billion from premium AVOD, - and the $141 billion from linear TV advertising – but shouldn’t be ignored.

Omdia is forecasting a future of hybrid streaming models with FAST in the mix. Total revenues from FAST will continue to grow to reach $12 billion by 2028, dominated by the U.S, and approach $13 billion by 2029 by which time Western Europe’s share will have topped $1 billion and LATAM $400 million.

FAST has seen growth in popularity in the U.S., which doesn’t have a strong history of free-to-air broadcast unlike in countries such as the UK, Brazil and Australia, where the appetite for FAST is growing but from a smaller base.

Frequency’s existing clients include Amazon MGM Studios, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, BBC Studios and Sony Pictures, among others.