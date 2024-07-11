Future Today boosts Fawesome AVOD content with licensing deals

Independent technology and AVOD player Future Today is expanding content for its free ad-supported Fawesome app, inking new content licensing deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Gravitas Ventures.

Fawesome is one of Future Today’s leading free streaming channels, alongside HappyKids and iFood.tv. It also has its own AVOD standalone app.

Through the new deals, the service is gaining 350 new titles in total, Future Today SVP of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships David Di Lorenzo confirmed to StreamTV Insider. The titles will be available for free on-demand streaming via the Fawesome AVOD app. The Fawesome app is available on major streaming platforms and devices such as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, major smart TVs, and iOS and Android devices.

“Fawesome’s growing audience has come to expect engaging and entertaining content,” said Di Lorenzo in a statement. “Our new deals with these major studios allow us to continue to expand our premium content offering while satisfying the wants of our audience.”

Fawesome already counts a collection of 173,000 movies, comedy specials, documentaries and TV shows spanning genres. The latest deals add nearly a dozen films from Sony to the mix such as Insidious, The Mortal Instruments, and Drive. The platform is also getting a content boost with titles from Samuel Goldwyn Films and at least 13 films from Anthem’s Gravitas Ventures such as The Stalking Fields, Killbird, and Bleeding Heart, among others.

It marks continued content expansion for Fawesome, which in 2024 alone has already added more than 15,000 new movie titles. The latest expansion follows on the heels of content agreements with Warner Bros. Discovery and other studio deals for the company. According to Di Lorenzo, users on Fawesome have increased over 100% year over year, though the company didn’t disclose specific figures.

And Di Lorenzo noted to STV that Future Today has ramped up its content business with both large studios and independents this year, adding it “will have several new partnerships announcements in the future.”

In addition to licensing content, earlier this year Future Today announced it would be bringing original content to the platform, disclosing a slate of four Fawesome Originals in partnership with Digital Media Studios.

Also this year, Future Today redesigned the user interface for multiple apps, including Fawesome – with updates meant to improve navigation, exploration and engagement for users. Separately on the tech front, Future Today recently announced partnering with FilmRise to launch an ad-supported “Unspeakable” app, featuring content from the popular YouTube channel reformatted for into broadcast-ready episodes for connected TV. Future Today is designing and hosting the new branded app for FilmRise.

Article updated to change name of the app being launched by FilmRise and Future Today to Unspeakable. An earlier version incorrectly stated the app name as Unbreakable.