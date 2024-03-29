Hulu, Fubo add more MLB to live streaming TV lineups

Just in time for Opening Day 2024, virtual MVPDs Hulu + Live TV and Fubo each struck deals bringing more Major League Baseball to their lineups.

Disney’s Hulu on Thursday announced the addition of MLB Network to its base channel package, with access to “over 100 nationally broadcast MLB games” during the season, along with studio programs and on-site coverage.

That adds to Hulu’s offering which also includes access to MLB via ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and certain regional sports networks. Hulu’s live TV offering, which starts around $77 per month, also automatically comes with access to the ESPN+ streaming app.

Fubo, meanwhile, the same day added carriage of the YES Network in its Pro base channel plan under a new multi-year deal. Fubo says it’s the only streaming platform to offer YES in its base plan, which starts at just under $80 per month, plus the addition of a $12-$15 monthly regional sports network (RSN) fee.

“Fubo is thrilled to bring New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets coverage to fans in the New York City area just in time for the 2024 season,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition at Fubo, in a statement. “The addition of the YES Network to Fubo’s robust baseball offering - which is broader than any other streaming platform’s - means Yankees fans won’t miss a single pitch on YES.”

Fubo also continues to deepen its relationship with MLB through new 2024 marketing agreements. On Friday, the vMPVD announced new marketing partnerships with the Cleveland Guardians, Huston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the duration of the season. The deals include Fubo in-stadium and digital branding, along with fan engagement. In addition, fans of those four teams will “have the opportunity to stream Fubo’s leading sports, news and entertainment programming through a free trial.”

“This partnership provides our fans opportunities and perks to connect directly with the Astros, including a special subscription offer to watch Astros baseball on Fubo,” said Matt Brand, SVP of corporate partnerships for the Astros, in a statement.

The addition of YES Network expands Fubo’s lineup that includes pro baseball with MLB.TV, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, ESPN, FS1 and RSNs. It follows on the heels of Fubo adding Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), home of MLB’s Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, to its collection of RSNs. That deal delivers MLB games to fans across a seven-state region.

Fubo, which positions itself as a sports-first live streaming service, continues to bolster its sports offering as the company faces competition – including potentially from the ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery joint venture that plans to launch a direct-to-consumer sports streaming app this fall using their combined assets.

Fubo in February filed an antitrust lawsuit against the companies, accusing them of a years-long campaign of anticompetitive practices, including the new JV, which it claims has resulted in significant harm to the vMVPD’s business and customers. Fubo ended 2023 with 1.62 million North American subscribers.