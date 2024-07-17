MyBundle hires former Ting exec for new chief revenue officer role

MyBundle, a company helping service providers offer their customers streaming TV bundle offers and perks, has hired Michael Goldstein as chief revenue officer in a newly created position.

Goldstein is the former CRO of Ting, an internet service provider with a presence in 20 U.S. markets. He will report to MyBundle CEO and co-Founder Jason Cohen.

In his new role Goldstein is overseeing sales, marketing and partner success functions. Goldstein spent nearly 15 years at Ting, where he helped grow the business to over 300,000 combined subscribers and over $100 million in combined annual recurring revenue across Ting Internet and Ting Mobile (prior to the latter’s acquisition by Dish Network in 2020). Before Ting, Goldstein was marketing director at Ogilvy.

Goldstein brings long-time experience from smaller and mid-sized ISPs - a key customer base and target for MyBundle, which counts nearly 250 broadband service provider partner customers. Early on it marked deals with industry organizations like NCTC and NRTC.

MyBundle’s Cohen commented to StreamTV Insider about growth at the company and how Goldstein’s specific expertise will come into play as it works to keep expanding.

“As MyBundle has grown both in terms of our business partnerships and product suite, the opportunity to do more for our near 250 broadband partners has as well,” Cohen said via email.

“After meeting Michael, it was clear to me that his passion - as well as track record - in growing the business of a broadband provider very similar to many of our partners will be a huge asset to MyBundle,” he continued. “Additionally, his experience in marketing gives us a whole new set of skills that we can now leverage to help not only drive our partners’ broadband businesses, but market and sell our streaming service partners as well.”

The company also noted that Goldstein will leverage his success at Ting to “help MyBundle's broadband partners grow their subscriber bases and revenues by helping customers simplify streaming television.”

MyBundle has carved out a name for itself, where its online portal and platform serves as a connector for consumers, streaming services and broadband providers to deliver simplified streaming TV offers. Talk of bundling abounds today but MyBundle has been building up its customer base and tools for streaming bundles, perks and features like billing integration, for multiple years. To accelerate billing integration deployments it last year marked a partnership with Bango, another vendor that's separately helping to enable bundles including supporting Verizon’s +play aggregation hub.

While MyBundle intersects between consumers, ISPs and streaming services, the customer focus has primarily been on smaller and mid-sized providers who are looking evolve or ditch their legacy TV businesses in favor of higher-margin broadband businesses, as well as broadband providers and telcos, all that still want to offer customers some type of entertainment option. But as Cohen noted above, marketing streaming service partners to broadband providers and their customers is another aspect of the business and one where Goldstein will also play a role.

“I was confident in our trajectory beforehand, but with Michael on board, we are ready to take MyBundle to the next level,” Cohen told StreamTV Insider.

In a December interview with StreamTV Insider, Cohen predicted that “there will be hundreds of companies shutting down [their pay] TV within the next 36 months.”

“The Tier 2 and Tier 3 video landscape will look markedly different three years from now than it does right now," he said late last year, adding that his estimate is a little conservative and change would likely happen quicker.

The new C-level position announced this week marks continued expansion for MyBundle’s team. Last November the company doubled its employee count over a six-week span, including hiring former Roku and Vizio exec Scott Kessler who is tasked with building out the company’s streaming service partnerships.