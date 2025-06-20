Netflix moves into pay TV aggregator territory with TF1 deal in France

Netflix has announced a deal with France’s largest broadcaster, TF1, to not only stream 30,000 hours of on-demand programming in France starting in the summer of 2026, but also deliver streams of the media company’s linear pay TV channels.

It’s the first time Netflix has licensed or offered such live, linear channels. TF1, which broadcasts live sports, soap operas and popular primetime shows including localized versions of Survivor, The Masked Singer and Dancing With The Stars, is equivalent in size and stature to ABC, NBC or CBS. TF1 reaches around 58 million viewers with its broadcast channels and 35 million with its direct-to-consumer streaming offering, TF1+.

Netflix last revealed its Franco subscriber base back in 2022, when it said it had around 10 million members in the country.

“By teaming up with France’s leading broadcaster, we will provide French consumers with even more reasons to come to Netflix every day and to stay with us for all their entertainment,” said Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, in a statement.

Netflix has worked with TF1 before on productions including Les Combattantes, L’Agence and Tout le bleu du ciel. But again, this landmark arrangement between the two companies involves live distribution of channels including TF1, LCI, TMC, TFX and TF1 Séries Films.

"As viewing habits shift toward on-demand consumption and audience fragmentation increases, this unprecedented alliance will enable our premium content to reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers within an ecosystem that perfectly complements our TF1+ platform,” added Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of TF1 Group.

Meanwhile, news of the deal was greeted with high degree of seriousness among the media elite. Analysts suspect that it’s not a matter of if Netflix strikes more such aggregator deals, but when.

“Similar deals in other markets will surely now follow,” wrote the UK’s Ampere Analysis.

“This isn’t a headline. It’s a flashing neon sign,” added NBCUniversal Creative Products Director SJ McKenzie on LinkedIn. “While U.S. teams are still stuck optimizing bundles and measuring “attention,” Europe is building the next evolution of streaming: Hybrid ecosystems that merge traditional TV, live sports, and on-demand all under one roof.”