Rayburn: Akamai, NBC, Netflix news recap

X live stream

As expected, the live stream of Elon Musk's conversation with Donald Trump on X isn't working for many.

I don't know what percentage of users are having problems, but X has never scaled successfully for any large live-streaming event. Elon Musk claims a "massive DDOS attack on 𝕏" is causing it to crash. No third party has yet to verify that as the problem, so I would not take that statement as fact. Elon also said they "tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.”

The interview started with Donald Trump congratulating Elon for "breaking every record in the book" for the "millions" of people. The day after the event, Elon Musk reported that the audio stream had 1.2 million concurrent listeners. For reference, Twitch has more concurrent users 24x7 every day, with video.