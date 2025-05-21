TelevisaUnivision, Disney’s Hulu vMVPD strike distribution deal

TelevisaUnivision and Disney have struck a distribution deal that will add the Spanish-language programmer’s linear networks to the Hulu + Live TV virtual MVPD lineup and also give ViX users in Mexico access to Disney+ as part of their subscription.

Under the new deal, announced Wednesday, TelevisaUnivision’s US networks, including Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión will be added to the Hulu + Live TV core channel lineup as of June 3 – ahead of the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup.

The deal also brings additional TelevisaUnivision channels to the Hulu + Live TV Español add-on, including N+FORO, TLNovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música.

And it’s not just Disney getting more Spanish-language programming. Starting early next month, the media companies are teaming up to make Disney+ and TelevisaUnivision’s ViX streaming service available as a combined offering in Mexico, giving ViX users access to Disney+ as part of their subscription.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Disney that puts our community at the center,” said Rafael Urbina, President of Streaming and Digital at TelevisaUnivision, in a statement. “TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of Spanish-language content in the world, and this deal underscores two critically important elements: our portfolio is a main anchor for any pay TV distributor—without TelevisaUnivision, there is no complete pay-tv offering; and our direct-to-consumer business continues to break boundaries as ViX further strengthens its powerful connection to Hispanics around the world.”

ViX now reaches 28 million viewers in the US, while last year disclosing 50 million global MAUs for the Spanish-language streamer. This month during Upfronts, TelevisaUnivision announced content expansions, including one-minute vertical video microdramas for its mobile experience and new 24-7 realty TV formats.

Speaking to StreamTV Insider about the Upfront presentation, Urbina cited excitement for the microdramas, which he believes “will draw both consumer and advertiser interest,” noting that “they cater to young, mobile-native audiences who are driving a significant share of viewing hours.”

As for Disney, the new deal expands Spanish-language programming on its Hulu streaming pay TV service, which counts 4.4 million subscribers after losing 200,000 in Q1, while also potentially broadening the user base for Disney+ in Mexico.

“This new partnership allows us to strategically build upon our current channel offering and Spanish-language content available on Hulu + Live TV, while providing subscribers in Mexico with a meaningful opportunity to access the very best of Disney’s blockbuster films, award-winning Originals and iconic franchises alongside TelevisaUnivision’s industry-leading Spanish-language content including news, novelas, sports and more in one subscription,” said Lauren Tempest, general manager at Hulu & EVP, DTC Content Partnerships, in a statement.

Interestingly, while TelevisaUnivision is gaining distribution for its linear networks on one vMVPD, it is still absent on another – Fubo, which dropped the channels in late December after the companies couldn’t reach new carriage terms.

The loss impacted Fubo’s Q1 subscriber and ad revenue results, although both sides have signaled they’re open to continuing negotiations to restore programming.

The absence on Fubo alongside new carriage on Hulu + Live TV is notable particularly as Fubo struck an agreement with Disney earlier this year that ended antitrust litigation and would combine the Hulu + Live TV and Fubo vMVPD businesses into one entity (although services still offered on a standalone basis), with Disney holding 70% ownership.