M&E Career Moves

Paramount appoints a CFO

Amid its continued hostile takeover pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Skydance appointed Dennis Cinelli as chief financial officer, effective January 15.

As a result of the appointment Cinelli has resigned his seat on Paramount’s Board of Directors. He replaces the media company’s interim financial chief since June 2025 Andrew Warren, who will transition to a strategic advisor.

Most recently Cinelli served as CFO at Scale AI, guiding strategic funding including an investment by Meta that valued the company at nearly $30 billion. Prior roles include head of mobility at Uber for the U.S. and Canada, where he was involved in taking the company public, and before that CFO at G.E. Ventures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dennis Cinelli as our new CFO. I have known Dennis for many years and have enormous respect for his financial acumen and tremendous track record of guiding high-growth technology companies, including G.E. Ventures, Uber, and Scale AI, through periods of scale and transformation,” stated Paramount CEO David Ellison. “He brings deep expertise across direct-to-consumer, media and industrial sectors, as well as AI and other disruptive technologies, and will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team as we continue to drive growth and innovation."

Paramount simultaneously announced the addition of Unrivaled Sports Chairman and CEO Andrew Campion, as an independent director on the company’s board.

Disney names CMO of new enterprise marketing organization

The Walt Disney Company this week created a new enterprise and brand marketing organization, naming Asad Ayaz as chief marketing and brand officer of Disney to lead the unit.

Ayaz has spent more than two decades at the company, including as Disney’s first-ever chief brand officer since 2023 and eight years as president of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, leading marketing for Disney+.

The new enterprise marketing organization is meant to support a more unified approach across teams in how Disney reaches audiences, elevates campaigns and advances business goals of each segment and the company as a whole.

Ayaz will report to Disney CEO Bob Iger, and to segment chairs in leading marketing efforts across the company’s business units.

Over more than two decades at the company – and as Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer – Asad has helped bring the magic of Disney to life for millions through his exceptional leadership,” said Iger in a statement. “As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows consumers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences. The Chief Marketing and Brand Officer role is critical for this moment, and Asad is the perfect fit.”

Fox’s Tubi taps senior sales exec

Fox-owned free streamer Tubi on Thursday tapped Sujatha Mamidibathula as SVP of Mid Market and Performance Sales.

In the role she will lead Tubi’s national strategy to scale partnerships with mid-market and performance-driven advertisers and agencies, overseeing dedicated sales teams and driving growth across programmatic revenue, branded content, and advanced targeting solutions.

Mamidibathula joins Tubi from NBCUniversal, where she led the SMB Growth Team, expanding access to streaming inventory for smaller businesses and independent agencies. Prior positions include senior roles at TikTok, Snap and Google.

It comes alongside concerted efforts by various CTV platforms to attract a potentially lucrative but previously largely untapped market of SMB advertisers.

Per Tubi, which counts over 100 million monthly active users, its mid-market and performance strategy expands access to premium streaming inventory that’s brand safe through flexible buying models, advanced targeting and outcome-driven measurement that’s meant to enable results for advertisers of all sizes to drive results across the marketing funnel.

“As marketers demand more accountability from their media investments, Sujatha brings the strategic vision and technical expertise to meet the moment,” said Jeff Lucas, Chief Revenue Officer at Tubi, in a statement. “Her leadership will help advertisers tap into Tubi’s scale, highly engaged on demand audiences, and innovative ad solutions to drive meaningful, measurable outcomes.”

Revry creates new head of finance role

LGBTQ+ streaming network Revry this week hired Steven Toomey to the newly created leadership role of Head of Finance, designed to strength the streamer’s financial infrastructure, operating discipline and long-term scalability.

Toomey brings over two decades of experience leading financial strategy, accounting oversight and data-driven modeling. At Revry he will oversee financial planning, capital strategy, performance management and systems required to support the streamer’s ad-supported, FAST and CTV distribution network.

Before joining Revry, Toomey advised dozens of startups as the founder of a CFO consulting firm. That followed prior positions in Wall Street equity research and credit analysis, including at Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley – as well as vidIQ, a YouTube optimization and AI platform for Creators.

In the past 13 years he has helped scale venture-backed SaaS and media startups from Seed to Series E, built global financial teams and led both buy- and sell-side M&A deals.

“Revry has built an incredible brand and community, and now it’s time to architect the financial foundation that will fuel its next stage,” said Toomey in a statement. “My career has been centered around helping companies scale, and I’m excited to help create the processes and data frameworks that will support its global growth and unlock new opportunities.”