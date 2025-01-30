Super Bowl poses ‘paradigm shift’ for FAST, but Tubi can learn from Paramount+ roadmap

The record 123.7 million viewers for Super Bowl LVIII last year drove 3.4 million signups for the subscription streaming platform that also hosted the game, Paramount+, according to Antenna, and was widely considered a success for Paramount Global’s broader streaming ambitions.

This year, it’s Fox’s turn in the rotation for broadcasting the big game. With Fox also showing Super Bowl LIX on Tubi, another research and data insights company, the UK’s Looper Insights, has declared the event to be a “paradigm shift” for free ad-supported streaming, “pushing it into the spotlight as a serious contender for premium entertainment.

“Historically, FAST platforms like Tubi thrive on low-dollar, long-tail content. Super Bowl coverage shifts this paradigm entirely,” Looper added. “To maximize impact, Tubi must ensure premium ad slots, home screen placements, and strategic promotional pushes on connected TV devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and smart TVs.”

Paramount+’s 2024 Super Bowl strategy offers a useful “roadmap” for free ad-supported streamer Tubi to follow, Looper noted. Key to the SVOD’s success was Paramount’s ability to create “FOMO” using countdown messaging (i.e. “one hour before the game”), bold branding and incentive-driven promotions (“try it free”). Tubi's already got the free factor going for it, but it will need to make sure viewers are aware of that and also when and where they can tune in. Paramount+ also scored by “securing premium ad placements, home-screen placements and strategic promotional pushes on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and smart TVs.”

Among the most important factors Tubi should strive to control, according to Looper, is its “media placement value” (MPV) — a proprietary metric determined by where the respective gateway operating systems position Super Bowl LIX on their home screens. In its report on Tubi’s Super Bowl prospects, Looper included examples from last year for LG smart TVs, Apple TV connected TV devices and Sony PlayStation 4 gadgets.

The research company said these three platforms provided Paramount+ with the best MPV — which “measures how prominent a title is on the streaming UI.” And among these three platforms, LG drove the highest MPV. Looper also said that securing these same positions on these same platforms for this year’s Super Bowl would be valued at an $MPV (Dollar media placement value) score of $452,400 and pMPV (performance media placement value) score of around 35.4 million impressions.

“With great opportunities come great challenges,” Looper states. “Tubi’s ability to seamlessly handle the demands of live streaming, deliver a premium viewing experience, and attract advertisers will be critical. The stakes are high: Tubi’s Super Bowl strategy could set a new standard for FAST platforms — or expose their limits.”