Europe didn't fragment, your video strategy assumed it did: Ranchet

The global media conversation has a favorite word: fragmentation.

Audiences are splitting across platforms, attention spans are shrinking and long-form content is being carved into clips for feeds that reward speed over substance. Ask anyone in the industry and they will tell you this is the defining condition of the business. That is true everywhere. But it is not the whole truth.

Viewers know the landscape has changed. They just do not think it has changed for the better. The Living Room Study shows that 73.6% of Europeans say social media has lost its capacity to create real social connections, the highest of any region in the study. The US is close behind at 72.2%. The platforms built to bring people together did the opposite. And yet, in one room in the house, people still sit side by side, watch the same thing at the same time, and talk to each other when the ads come on. The living room did not need an algorithm to do what social media promised and failed to deliver.

For five years, the Living Room Study has tracked how Europeans watch video content. Every edition has returned the same core finding: the living room is not losing ground in Europe. It is gaining relevance. 83% of respondents watch video in their living room, compared with 58% in the United States. These are not the habits of a market in decline. They are the habits of a market that values something the rest of the industry is struggling to recreate: deliberate, present, shared attention.

Attention is the word our industry uses most and understands least. We measure it as an individual metric, one person, one screen, one impression. But European viewing does not follow that model. Here, attention is collective. It compounds. That changes what an impression is worth, what a brand encounter produces, and what kind of creative actually lands.

What Europe has built around its main screen has no equivalent anywhere else in the world. There is a reason Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and YouTube are seeking partnerships with European broadcasters. This environment, the trust, the consistency, and the audiences who show up and stay, is not something a platform can manufacture through pure scale or spend. It was built over decades of local broadcasting, free-to-air access, and cultural proximity. It is not a legacy position. It is an asset worth protecting, and the reason these partnerships exist. Broadcasters who are smart about it leverage those partnerships to solve their own challenges too: reaching audiences who expect trusted content to be available everywhere, on demand, without friction.

Stephane Coruble, CEO of RTL AdAlliance, writes about collaboration as Europe’s competitive edge. He is right. But collaboration works because there is something worth collaborating around. That something is an audience that still pays attention, together, on purpose.

The rest of the world is trying to solve the problem of fragmentation. The pages that follow show why Europe never fully bought into it.

DOWNLOAD REPORT: https://rtl-adalliance.com/article/living-room-study

Want to hear more from Marion and key factors shaping streaming in Europe? Register for StreamTV Europe today and be sure to catch her Day 1 keynote presentation “The Narrative vs. The Numbers” on April 13 at 9:05 am, Awhere she’ll present the findings with RTL Ad Alliance’s Come Fradetal.



Marion Ranchet is an industry consultant and founder of Streaming Made Easy. Industry Voices are opinion columns, they do not necessarily represent the opinions of StreamTV Insider.