Whale TV OS expands to more brands internationally

The Whale TV operating system footprint is poised to expand internationally, with a handful of additional TV brands and a new turnkey ODM partner for the TVOS announced Monday.

The latest to sign on for Whale TV OS 10 include Blaupunkt and Onvo in Europe, EFL in Brazil, and Aiwa and JVC in Australia – bringing the company’s TV brand partners to more than 40 in total. In addition, Moka is a new Whale OS 10 turnkey ODM (original device manufacturer) partner.

Just ahead of the CES show taking place in Las Vegas taking this week, Whale TV also shared an update on the number of devices using its OS – now counting more than 45 million monthly active TVs, as of Q4 2025.

Here are some more specifics on the market rollouts with new brand partners:

In Europe Blaupunkt will deploy Whale OS 10 across multiple product lines with the rollout starting in Q2, beginning with Germany and Italy, followed by additional expansion across the TV brand’s network throughout Europe. Onvo, meanwhile, will tap the TVOS for various models in screen sizes spanning 24 to 50 inches, with the first models coming to Turkey.

In Brazil, EFL will use Whale OS 10 to power its next generation of 2K and 4K smart TVs.

In Australia JVC and Aiwa are strategic partners that will roll out the Whale TV OS in the market. The partnership also includes retail integrations and customization, local support and full after-sales services.

It marks traction for Singapore-based Whale TV, which rebranded from Zeasn in 2024 and has since rolled out a variety of updates as it looks to compete in the TVOS space as an independent provider. Independent players like TiVo and Titan OS, among others, are also working to establish and expand respective TVOS footprints in Europe and other international markets.

For its part, Whale TV pitches its OS as attractive to OEM partners in that it shares platform monetization and allows device partners to unlock new recurring revenue streams. It also partners with retailers to drive monetization by connecting retail media networks with the TVOS platform.

“Bringing these new TV brands on as licensees underscores the strong global momentum behind our platform,” said Jason He, CEO at Whale TV, in a statement. “Our mission is to empower TV brands with an OS that is simple, powerful, and truly partnership-driven. With Whale OS 10, we’re delivering an experience that makes watching TV effortless for consumers while ensuring that our TV partners can grow sustainably.”

On the user experience front, Whale OS 10 promises a “content-first” user experience with quicker navigation and content discovery.

Whale TV adds strategic cloud gaming partner Boosteroid

Alongside news of more TV brand partners, the company also added support for a new entertainment option on the TVOS platform via availability of paid cloud gaming service Boosteroid on 4K Wale TV models.

It’s part of a strategic partnership with Boosteroid, which Whale said is one of the top three cloud gaming services in the world with over 8 million subscribers. It allows users to play high-performance PC games directly on the TV without the need for pricey equipment or hardware. Boosteroid will be available on all 4K Whale models, including brands like Philips, RCA, Sharp and others, across smart TVs in Europe, North America and Brazil.

Users need to add the Boosteroid app to their home screen and pay for a subscription to the service. But they don’t need to buy dedicated gaming equipment or hardware, as games can be played with a Bluetooth game controller or a smartphone as a virtual controller.

“Because of our unique OS architecture partners like Boosteroid can leverage their existing Android app to launch on Whale TV", said Thomas Li, VP of New Business Development at Whale TV, in a statement. "With the evolution of smart TV technology consumers can now play console grade games on their TV without the need for extra hardware.”

Hardware-free TV gaming efforts have been seen at other streamers, including Netflix’s recent foray into free-to-play TV party games. And the Amazon Luna cloud gaming initiative recently expanded to offer more than 50 games to subscribers of Prime at no extra cost, including a suite of party games that can use the mobile phone as a controller – in addition to games that require a Luna or other compatible Bluetooth controller. In December, Amazon’s Luna launched across Comcast Xfinity devices in the U.S. including the X1 set-top box and Xumo Stream Box.

Speaking to StreamTV Insider previously about Netflix’s party game efforts, Omdia chief analyst Rob Gallagher noted there’s certainly a gap and potentially large market of those that like to game but down own dedicated gaming consoles – although did cite low consumer appetite for paying for game subscription services in general.

Still the new partnership with Boosteroid brings another capability and form of entertainment to the Whale TV OS. And other TVOS players, like smart TV giant Samsung, are also working to tap into consumer gaming affinities. That includes Samsung’s launch and expansion of a Gaming Hub that offers party and social games, among others, without the need for downloads, subscriptions or extra hardware.

"Launching on more connected TV platforms like Whale TV promotes Boosteroid’s goal to make premium gaming available to everyone," said Artem Skoryi, Vice President of Business Development at Boosteroid, in a statement. "We are putting the power of a high-end gaming PC directly into the heart of the living room on the biggest and most immersive screen in the home."