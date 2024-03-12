Food-focused FAST streamer Gusto TV launches free standalone app

Gusto TV has cooked up its own free ad-supported app.

The cooking and food-focused free ad-supported streamer, which is already available as a FAST channel across major services, is looking to expand its audience with this week’s launch of a mobile-focused Gusto TV app.

It marks the first time Gusto TV has had its own app, which is now available on Apple iOS, Android and Fire TV. The app features both Gusto TV’s global linear streaming feed and full show episodes on-demand, including cook-alongs, as well as short-form content and hundreds of recipes.

Reached by StreamTV Insider, a Gusto TV spokesperson described the decision to launch an app, emphasizing that it’s mobile-focused, “which allows us to reach new viewers in markets where FAST and CTV are still developing. It also gives our existing FAST and CTV viewers more out of home options to enjoy Gusto TV.”

In the FAST space in the U.S., Gusto TV is widely distributed and can be found across major platforms including Amazon’s Freevee, Paramount’s Pluto TV (in Spanish and English), Fox’s Tubi, Dish’s Sling Freestream, Allen Media Group’s Local Now, Xumo Play, Plex and others, as well as smart TV OEM FASTs such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio’s WatchFree+, LG Channels, and those integrated on TVs from TCL and VIDAA.

Gusto’s move from linear FAST channels to launch a free standalone app and AVOD component is a bit unique and somewhat a reversal from the norm. One Touch Intelligence SVP and Lead Analyst Michael Grebb noted it’s more typical for services to start in the other direction, by spinning existing video on-demand (VOD) content or unused library assets into linear FAST channels.

In terms why the FAST channel player might desire its own app, the analyst cited potential for Gusto TV to connect more directly with viewers and collect more data on what content is working.

“In such a crowded FAST marketplace, it’s hard for channels to differentiate themselves from the pack or develop direct relationships with their viewers,” Grebb told StreamTV Insider. “An app might help Gusto stand out from the crowd.”

The AVOD option on the app could give Gusto better data and visibility to evaluate popularity and decide which talent, shows, and recipes are generating the most engagement, Grebb added, noting that’s currently challenging to measure on aggregated FAST platforms.

“I suspect that Gusto will be able to collect much better FAST viewership data from within its own controlled environment,” he said.

While Gusto is a well distributed channel, the analyst acknowledged “true popularity is hard to pinpoint in the FAST realm” where services don’t publicly share much by way of individual channel performance. And as FAST channel counts have grown and platforms face an overabundance of options available, a current trend among services appears to be culling lower performing channels in favor of content that resonates.

That’s not to say the app launch speaks to Gusto’s appeal to consumers on FAST services one way or the other, but Grebb was skeptical whether Gusto’s app launch would have any material impact on the channel’s attractiveness to platform partners. “If anything, the app could be seen as potential AVOD competition to many of them that rely mainly on an on-demand experience.”

In addition to better visibility, another possible benefit for Gusto from a standalone app is the potential to inject shoppability or commerce.

“Food is also a category ripe for shoppable ads and product placement,” Grebb commented. “I don’t know if Gusto is thinking along those lines, but I could see an app like this evolving into a QVC-like destination to buy products used in the recipes and shows – or perhaps meal kits based on the food items featured.”

Fellow FAST channel and cooking and home project-focused streamer Tastemade last year shared a stat highlighting engagement for the niche programming and appeal for advertisers, saying 80% of Tastemade viewers actually go out and make something, be it a recipe or home project, based on what they watched. In addition to FAST channels, Tastemade has a paid subscription service offering recipes, food and lifestyle shows.

The mobile-first approach for Gusto’s app also aligns with the company’s food-focused programming.

“This kind of unscripted food content works quite well on mobile,” Grebb said. “No one wants to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ on a phone, but watching a recipe tutorial while cooking is much easier to do on a mobile device that moves with you around the kitchen.”

In the living room, the new app will be available on Fire TV, where Gusto TV’s on-demand food shows were already available since 2022 and its linear channel became integrated into the Fire TV Channels free live TV experience in September of 2023. As for plans to expand to the new app to other CTV platforms, the Gusto TV spokesperson didn’t commit but also didn’t say it was off the table.

“We anticipate deploying the app anywhere there is a market for high quality food programming,” the Gusto spokesperson told STV.

Grebb, meanwhile, noted Gusto is still suited for the big screen as it advertises a lot of 4K content – but also pointed out that most smart TV platforms and TV distributors “are pretty busy negotiating with bigger players right now” so Gusto might not make it to the top of their priority list.

And as previously noted, Gusto isn’t just looking to the U.S. to bring its food-focused content – which can be viewed in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese across more than 160 countries and 40 platforms.

“The Gusto TV App represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit to inspire and entertain food lovers around the world,” said Chris Knight, president & CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, in a statement. “We believe this mobile-centric platform not only brings our content to a wider audience but also enhances the overall culinary experience for our existing fans.”