Fox’s Tubi eyes UK expansion, hires David Salmon to lead international efforts

Fox’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service Tubi is gearing up for further international expansion and has tapped former Endeavor Streaming CTO David Salmon to lead its efforts.

Tubi appointed Salmon executive vice president and managing director of International, the company announced Thursday. Based in the U.K., Salmon will report to Tubi CEO, Anjali Sud – the former Vimeo chief executive who took the helm in September.

Tubi’s largest market is the U.S., where it’s continued to capture a notable share of TV viewing time – in October coming in ahead of other competing FASTs such as Paramount’s Pluto TV and The Roku Channel and outpacing share of major SVODs Max, Peacock, and Paramount+, per Nielsen’s The Guage.

In the most recent reported quarter Tubi surpassed 70 million monthly active users and delivered 30% revenue growth, driven by a 65% bump in total view time. In addition to the U.S., the FAST is also available in Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, Australia and New Zealand. Tubi hasn’t yet made its way to Europe, but that appears to be on the roadmap with Salmon joining the team.

“Tubi has an industry-leading position in the U.S. and we’re looking to replicate that success across international markets,” said Salmon in a statement. “We already have a fast-growing footprint in Canada, Australia and Central America, and I’m excited to join Anjali and the team during this time of growth to advance those efforts while expanding into new markets like the U.K and further into Latin America.”

Before joining Tubi, Salmon since 2016 has been at sports, media and entertainment group Endeavor, where he started and scaled digital businesses including as SVP and global product director. His most recent role was founder and CTO of Endeavor Streaming, the company’s video technology group, which counts the UFC, NBA, and NFL among clients using its platform.

In a statement, Sud noted Tubi’s leading AVOD position for six months in the U.S., saying the company believes “our unique product and content strategy is ready for the global stage.”

“As other services raise subscription fees for consumers, we believe that audiences around the world will look for more choice, more personalization and less friction in how they are entertained,” Sud continued. “David brings an incredibly rare combination of entrepreneurial, technical and streaming expertise in global markets, and I’m thrilled to expand our footprint with his leadership.”

Tubi’s content library counts over 200,000 movie and TV episodes, including a growing Tubi Originals slate, alongside nearly 250 linear FAST channels. The FAST service is part of the Tubi Media Group, formed as a division of Fox in April to oversee the company’s digital businesses.