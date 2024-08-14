MAVTV launches ad-supported motorsports streaming service

MAVTV, a TV network for motorsports and auto enthusiasts, has launched a free direct-to-consumer streaming service called MAVTV GO.

Powered by Endeavor Streaming, the new ad-supported service is free to use without the need for signup. Initially it’s available on iOS and connected TV devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as through the MAVTVGO website. According to the company, the service will expand availability to Android TV and mobile devices, as well as smart TVs. Reached by StreamTV Insider, a MAVTV spokesperson said launch of MAVTV GO on the major connected smart TV platforms is expected and coming soon but declined to share additional details about specific platforms or timing.

The web-based and mobile app versions of MAVTV Go feature a selection of live racing coverage and MAVTV original docuseries and specials such as “The Life,” and “On the Rise.” In addition to original shows and live racing, the new service promises access to race recaps, documentaries and a library of video on-demand content featuring archive racing coverage and historical motorsports moments.

While it’s free to use, viewers will need to create an account if they want to watch certain premium content. Signing up for an account also gives users access to features like content recommendations, the ability to highlight favorite racing events and shows and opt in for push notifications about upcoming programming.

“With MAVTV GO, we are breaking down barriers and making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the high-octane content they love, whenever and wherever they want,” said CJ Olivares, MAVTV president, in a statement. “Racing fans have multiple ways to watch MAVTV - through their cable provider, on dozens of free, ad-supported platforms, and now, with a robust direct-to-consumer streaming service.”

MAVTV tapped Endeavor Streaming to power the DTC app, using the vendor’s Vesper platform. It’s also using analytics tools from Endeavor to improve the user experience and build a market strategy. Endeavor Streaming has previously helped power DTC streaming offerings for major sports associations and leagues including NWSL+, WNBA League Pass, UFC Fight Pass, University of Texas’ Longhorn Network, among others.

The MAVTV GO app enables fans to access a wide array of racing types, which they can explore through categories such as dirt oval, paved oval, international, road course, power boats, personal watercraft, both road and dirt two-wheel racing action and more.

“Direct-to-consumer streaming enables fans everywhere to have greater access to the sport and action they love,” said Fred Santarpia, president of Endeavor Streaming, in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with MAVTV to bring their brand of thrilling motorsport to new fans and enthusiasts around the world.”

In the streaming space, MAVTV already has a linear free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, MAVTV Select, which offers some live racing and mix of other motorsports and auto content. The FAST channel is available on major platforms including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Vizio’s WatchFree+, LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, Plex, TCL and more. Globally MAVTV FAST channels count a presence across 24 countries and reach on more than 300 million connected devices. It’s traditional linear TV network has a presence in more than 22 households in North America, including distribution on DirecTV, Charter’s Spectrum, and virtual MVPDs YouTube TV and Fubo, among others.

The launch of a new DTC service is part of the company’s retooled strategy vision and network relaunch efforts led by MAVTV President CJ Olivares, a veteran media executive who joined the network in 2022 and previously created Fox’s Fuel TV action sports network.

Per MAVTV, since joining the company Olivares has overseen “a double-digit increase in network viewership,” which it attributed to streamlined programming and a new focus on creating narratively-driven original shows alongside a growing mix of live racing in different disciplines.

In the announcement, Olivares said the MAVTV GO launch is “a huge milestone” for the company “as we continue to build our audience around the globe, create an exceptional experience for viewers and grow the passionate motorsports culture that we love for the next generation.”