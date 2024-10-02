Philo revamps brand message, emphasizes simplicity

Virtual MVPD Philo this week introduced revamped brand identity and messaging that promotes its entertainment-focused streaming pay TV offering as comprehensive yet affordable and simple to use. It’s a move that nScreenMedia analyst Colin Dixon pegs as necessary for long-term survival in a changing TV landscape.

The new Philo brand messaging positions the provider under the tag line “A better way to TV,” reflecting the vMVPD as an improved way to access a range of content.

Philo tapped creative agency Sibling Rivalry to create its new visual identity and overall brand positioning.

In working to build branding that communicates its offer, Philo said the strategy process found consumers were confused about what exactly the service has to offer. Initially started as entertainment-focused virtual MVPD with a lower-cost lineup (compared to traditional cable) that doesn’t include sports networks, it’s stuck to that strategy but expanded the amount and types of programming offered. That includes building up free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and adding access to SVOD apps, namely the ad-supported version of AMC+ included in its base subscription.

Currently Philo offers over 70 paid linear networks such as A&E, BET, MTV, Discovery, VH1, Lifetime, Hallmark, TV One, and OWN, as well as 75,000 on-demand titles, and unlimited DVR for $28 per month. It also has more than 90 FAST channels that are available at no cost to both paid and free subscribers. The rebrand also coincides with fall return of hit Paramount series Yellowstone.

In a video ecosystem where consumers have no shortage of services, apps and platforms to choose from, it’s also driving a message of simplicity. The refresh highlights Philo as a service where users can go to one place to easily fill a variety of entertainment needs. The new messaging centers on the range and flexibility of Philo’s offering, from traditional live premium entertainment channels to on-demand streaming and FAST content. And it continues to emphasize affordability compared to bloated pay TV packages from traditional providers and as subscription streaming prices also continue to climb. In June, Philo raised the subscription price of its core package by $3, the first price bump in three years. Existing customers retained their current price of $25 per month.

“At a time when there has never been fiercer competition for the attention of audiences, the need to have a strong brand point of view that expresses not only what you offer, but who you are as a company, has never been more important,” said Matt Stein, head of Brand & Creative Strategy at Philo, in a statement.

nScreenMedia analyst and founder Colin Dixon says Philo’s rebrand makes a lot of sense.

In an October 1 blog regarding the rebrand, Dixon resurfaced his prediction that, “without change, the current vMVPD model will not survive the stress faced by the traditional television market in the U.S” and absent changes those providers will be gone within 10 years. Dixon admitted it’s not a popular opinion, yet the analyst remains convinced.

That said, he sees changes being implemented in the industry that could bode well for vMVPDs down the line, to the extent where the analyst suggested the category of streaming pay TV providers may go by a different moniker (than vMVPD) at some point as completely new models emerge.

When it comes to Philo specifically, Dixon was positive on the rebrand and the streamer’s move to lean more heavily into FAST. As he points out in the blog, other vMVPDs have also bolstered their offerings with FAST channels, such as Sling TV’s Freestream and Fubo’s free tier, the latter which at this point is only available to previous paid subscribers who paused or cancelled or those on a free trial who haven’t converted to paid users. Fubo executives have cited the free tier as a way to maintain or reengage subscribers who have churned, keeping them within the sports-focused vMVPD’s app ecosystem and hopefully enticing them to resubscribe when their primary sport season resumes.

Dixon, meanwhile, called out three benefits for Philo of putting free content on its service, even for unpaid users, including: Usage of the Philo app means a person is more likely to subscribe, free users generate incremental ad revenue for the service, and Philo has a direct means to promote offers to resubscribe to the full service.

The analyst also indicated that Philo was wise to emphasize simplicity in its brand refresh, which could resonate as consumers continue exit from large pay TV bundles but report a desire for help in managing various subscriptions or platforms to access content across FAST and on-demand sources.

“Philo is leaning into the opportunity to simplify the TV experience for its entertainment-oriented customers without restricting their flexibility,” wrote Dixon. “The commitment to change with its customers might be the key to Philo’s long-term survival.”