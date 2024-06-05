Rayburn: Sports streaming news recap

Welcome to the latest installment of Dan Rayburn's Streaming Insights & Intelligence, a weekly insights column on StreamTV Insider where the industry analyst puts facts and figures to the news you need to know about. Join the discussion on LinkedIn and check back each week as he unpacks key industry happenings.
Sports streaming for FIFA, DAZN, IPL, Apple TV, NHL and more.
- WBD has extended its exclusive deal with Wimbledon, which will remain on Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platforms in 11 European markets through a new long-term rights agreement with The All England Lawn Tennis Club.
- JioCinema will stream the Paris Olympics 2024 for free and expects to reach 150 million viewers. The platform will be offering 23 feeds in total: five curated and eighteen direct feeds.
- The Chicago Sports Network, CHSN, will launch in October across multiple platforms with plans to deliver the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games to the widest audience possible. CHSN will deliver more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls and Sox games annually. The network says it will have agreements in place with traditional cable providers and streaming services when it launches and that it will be available via free, over-the-air broadcast.
- JioCinema, the official streaming platform for the TATA IPL, released viewership data for the 2024 season. Average viewing time was 75 minutes, up from 60 minutes last season and the platform recorded over 350 million minutes of watch-time.
- DAZN has launched an app for all Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream users on set-top boxes and internet-connected TVs.
- Over Memorial Day Weekend, ION, CBS and NBA TV set viewership records for WNBA broadcasts, peaking at 981,000 viewers for the Indiana Fever versus LA Sparks game.
- Apple TV will stream the final three rounds of the 2024 U.S. Open Cup for free on MLS Season Pass under a one-off agreement with U.S. Soccer.
- The 108th Indianapolis 500 averaged a preliminary Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 5.344 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms, up 8% vs. the 2023 race.
- According to Nielsen, the WNBA game of the Indiana Fever versus the Chicago Sky averaged 1.53 million viewers on ESPN. Viewership peaked at 2.19 million.
- FIFA warned players could go on strike as LaLiga ponders legal action.
- The NBA and NHL voiced concerns on the viability of Diamond Sports’ business during a status conference in bankruptcy court on Tuesday.
- The 2024 NHL Eastern Conference Final on ESPN saw total viewership up 42% YoY.
