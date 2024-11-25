The Roku Channel gets deeper integration on Google TV

Programming from Roku’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service The Roku Channel is getting more deeply integrated into the content discovery experience on Google TV and Android TV devices, and its over 500 linear channels are joining the platform’s free streaming lineup.

Announced Monday, in the coming weeks CTV devices running Google TV and Android TV OS will now feature programming from and access to The Roku Channel more prominently throughout different touchpoints within the platform.

Instead of simply living as a standalone app within Google TV devices, content including TV shows and films from The Roku Channel will now show up alongside other programming in search results, as well as in recommendation content rows – making it easier for users to discover and engage with. In addition, linear FAST channels from Roku’s service are being integrated into the Google TV ‘live’ tab, where other free streaming channels live. It adds a whopping 500 linear channels to the free ad-supported ‘live’ experience that debuted on Google TV last year.

In terms of highlighting the programming, Google TV and Android TV devices will now showcase content from The Roku Channel in rows on the home screen, including “Featured on The Roku Channel” and “Free Live TV” recommendation rows. And users can jump directly back into The Roku Channel programming from tiles on the Google TV home screen.

The Roku Channel continues to boost the amount and type of content offered on the service, touting more than 80,000 free TV shows and movies. In May it added live professional sports to the mix, securing exclusive rights to MLB Sunday lead-off games under a multi-year deal.

Per Nielsen’s The Gauge, The Roku Channel accounted for 1.8% of TV time in the U.S. in October – matching that of Fox’s leading Tubi FAST, while outpacing Paramount’s Pluto TV FAST and SVODs Peacock, Max and Paramount+.

Native to Roku OS-powered and built streaming devices and smart TVs, The Roku Channel also counts distribution on other CTV platforms, including Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices, as well as the web and Roku mobile app.

Being featured more prominently on Google TV and Android TV devices could help further drive consumption of content from The Roku Channel, which in turn helps the potential for advertising dollars.

Roku in Q3 reported $908 million in platform revenue, up 15% year-over-year, which includes advertising revenue. On the company’s earnings call, Roku CEO Anthony Wood attributed platform growth in part to “deepening integration with third-party platforms” – including the deployment of an “Olympic Zone” viewing portal over the summer that helped drive signups for NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Competing smart TV player Vizio earlier this year took the step to make its own built-in FAST service WatchFree+ accessible outside of its smart TV ecosystem for the first time with the launch of availability via mobile devices on the Vizio app for iOS and Android. Smart TV players have been investing in respective FAST services, in part as a way to capitalize on their position as the entry point into TV viewing and help drive platform viewing engagement and related advertising revenue.