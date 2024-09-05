Vizio’s WatchFree+ FAST expands onto mobile app

Six years since launching WatchFree+ and Vizio is expanding the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service beyond its smart TV device ecosystem.

Previously only available natively on Vizio TVs, the WatchFree+ FAST can now be accessed via the available via the Vizio mobile app on iOS and Android mobile devices, the company announced Thursday.

It represents a notable expansion for the FAST service, marking the first time ever consumers who don’t own a Vizio TV can access WatchFree+, and those that do can watch the service on the go.

“Consumers have shown us how much they love WatchFree+, making it the number two most watched, free, ad-supported app on the Vizio platform, and we’re absolutely thrilled to make the service available to everyone in the Vizio mobile app– whether they have a Vizio TV or not,” said Katherine Pond, Group VP of Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio, in a statement. “Making great entertainment affordable and accessible to everyone has always been core to our mission, and we are excited to offer even more users access to the amazing content and great experience that WatchFree+ offers.”

Vizio has been expanding programming alongside viewership and engagement, on the WatchFree+ service – which in turn has become a revenue generator for the device maker, helping to reel in advertising dollars. In Q2 Vizio’s Platform+ net revenue, which includes advertising on WatchFree+, increased 19% year over year to reach $169 million. The company hasn’t held an earnings call in multiple quarters because of a pending $2.3 billion acquisition by retail giant Walmart.

The FAST service now counts more than 260 free live entertainment channels and 40 local channels spanning sports, news, entertainment and kids content, and over 20,000 on-demand titles. That includes series like Law & Order: SVU, Deal or No Deal, Project Runway, news from CNN Headlines and others, and AMC content from The Walking Dead Universe, among others. Most of those 40 local channels available for WatchFree+ on TVs are geo-filtered to users based on their DMA. According to Pond, reached by StreamTV Insider via email, on WatchFree+ within the Vizio mobile app, users can see all local channels, regardless of their location.

“One other fun feature is that users can have separate favorites for the mobile app and the TV versions of WatchFree+, as we recognize the content they want to engage with might vary based on what they’re doing at that moment,” Pond continued. “For Vizio TV owners, this means they can be watching a channel on their TV and transfer easily to their mobile device.”

U.S. consumers that want to access WatchFree+ don’t need to pay or purchase anything but do need to create a free Vizio account through the mobile app. The app also enables users to favorite top channels and browse customized recommendations. In addition to expanding the WatchFree+ service, the Vizio mobile app is getting updates that include a Home tab to serve as a central content discovery point, allowing users to organize and launch their “favorite” apps on their Vizio TV.

The move puts Vizio more on par with some other OEM FAST services, like The Roku Channel – which is available outside of the Roku device ecosystem via its app, including iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and other Android TVOS devices. Samsung, meanwhile, often touts the device reach of its Samsung TV Plus service, which in addition to Samsung smart TVs is available across the electronics giant’s mobile footprint.

Asked whether Vizio has any plans to distribute the Vizio mobile app or WatchFree+ on third-party smart TV or CTV devices in the future, Pond didn’t comment directly, instead reiterating that as of today, WatchFree+ is only available on Vizio TVs and within the Vizio mobile app.

“We’ve seen the tremendous popularity of WatchFree+ on VIZIO TVs, and in line with our philosophy of making entertainment affordable and accessible to everyone, offering WatchFree+ on the VIZIO mobile app does exactly that,” Pond told StreamTV Insider. “We’re excited for VIZIO TV owners to be able to take WatchFree+ on-the go, and for everyone, including non-VIZIO TV owners, to enjoy the WatchFree+ content offering.”

Vizio’s also teeing up a promotional push for the mobile expansion, according to Pond, who cited excitement for consumers to see the campaign in market. The marketing promotion will focus on the portability of WatchFree+, its depth of content offering and the availability of the FAST to all consumers whether they own a Vizio TV or not, she noted.

As mentioned, advertising has become a revenue growth engine for Vizio and expanding access beyond the Vizio smart TV footprint could be attractive to potential advertisers. It could also have implications for programming, particularly as live sports start to make their way to FAST, where both leagues and brands could likely have interest in a wider audience.

For example, The Roku Channel earlier this year picked up up exclusive rights to Sunday morning MLB games. In announcing the move MLB Deputy Commissioner of Business and Media Noah Garden pointed to availability, saying “with free games available to anyone, MLB games on Roku will be widely accessible to fans.”

Vizio’s itself recently scored its first exclusive live sporting event for the WatchFree+ FAST. Last month it was the exclusive U.S. home for the Women’s World Cup Summer 2024 Tournament games, airing eight exclusive games on a dedicated pop-up channel. And by making the free ad-supported streaming service widely available via mobile and without the need to purchase a smart TV set, future live events and other content on WatchFree+ are open to a potentially broader audience.

On the sports front Vizio also made a recent update to its smart TV home screen, launching a new Vizio Sports Zone games and content hub this week. The new hub aggregates live and upcoming games, organized by sport and dedicated event pages that show all streaming options across available apps, helping viewers to navigate the increasingly fragmented sports viewing world. The Vizio Sports Zone also allows users to create their own personalized schedule and save upcoming events to a dedicated watchlist.