Samsung TV Plus FAST adds collection of Korean content on-demand

Samsung TV Plus has expanded its programming lineup, on Thursday announcing agreements that bring nearly 4,000 hours of Korean content, available on-demand, to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service.

The new arrivals span TV shows and movies from production companies CJ ENM and New ID and distribution company KT Alpha. According to the electronics giant, the expanded K-Content lineup makes Samsung TV Plus one of the largest providers of Korean scripted and unscripted TV series, and movies in the U.S.

According to Salek Brodsky, SVP and General Manager of Samsung TV Plus, the content includes monthly exclusives with hit shows from CJ ENM, such mystery-romance series Doom at Your Service and supernatural thrillers Voice 4 and Dark Hole (for those two series, Samsung TV Plus is the only place they’re available in the U.S.) It’s also bringing unscripted Korean programs to the U.S. for the first time, such as food entertainment shows The Genius Paik and Three Meals a Day.

“As a leading entertainment company, CJ ENM offers the widest range of K-Content, from hit dramas and variety shows to K-Pop and globally acclaimed films,” commented Seo Jang-ho, SVP of CJ ENM Content Business Division, in a statement. “Through Samsung TV Plus, we are excited not only to bring our diverse content libraries to international audiences but also to explore new collaboration opportunities to further expand the impact of Korean entertainment.”

The new additions also put an emphasis on expanded on-demand content – building up Samsung TV Plus’ AVOD content, in addition to its linear streaming FAST channels.

“While we currently have an offering of Korean linear FAST channels, today’s launch brings a leading library of on-demand K-Content with a wide selection of genres like K-Dramas, K-Thrillers, and K-Romance that have built passionate global followings,” Brodsky told StreamTV Insider via email. “The new content includes exclusive shows and movies, as well as unscripted programs that will hit the U.S. for the first time, like Queendom Puzzle, a music competition show starring K-Pop girl groups and hosted by K-Pop star Tae-yeon.”

While declining to share just how much on-demand content the platform has added so far this year, Brodsky noted the FAST refreshes VOD on an ongoing basis, with new titles added each month so viewers always have fresh free-to-stream entertainment.

With a healthy dose of K-content joining the FAST, Samsung TV Plus hopes to cater to a growing and engaged fan base.

“K-Content is no longer niche - it’s one of the fastest growing and most watched categories globally, and Samsung TV Plus is uniquely positioned to deliver an unparalleled experience in this space with an endless offering of premium K-Content,” Brodsky commented.

As to where the new programming will live, the SVP said fans will easily be able to find it on Samsung TV Plus with “immersive curated destinations sprinkled throughout the platform.”

TiVo’s latest Q2 Video Trends Report showed that most North American viewers are tuning in to free streaming, with nearly 62% of respondents reporting they use at least one free AVOD or FAST service – although that figure declined slightly from the roughly two-thirds that said the same in Q2 2023.

But having an embedded free streaming service does play a factor for some that are considering a new TV purchase. The same TiVo report surveyed consumers on top reasons to buy a particular smart TV, and among respondents who currently plan on purchasing a smart TV within the next six months, about 30% pegged having an exclusive free TV service as a top software feature. That said, an embedded free streaming service is still not as important to as many consumers as other leading factors driving smart TV buying decisions like having major streaming apps built-in (45%), as well as key hardware features like image quality (63%) and screen size (55%), and low price (60%).

Samsung TV Plus is available globally in 27 countries across 630 million active devices, including Samsung smart TVs, Galaxy mobile devices and Smart Monitor and Family Hub lineups from the electronics maker. Globally, Samsung TV Plus counts nearly 3,000 ad-supported linear streaming channels.