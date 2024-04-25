Vox Media’s Marty Moe joins TMB to expand omnichannel reach

Trusted Media Brands (TMB), the company behind several lifestyle and entertainment-oriented free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, has appointed former Vox Media Studios boss Marty Moe as company president.

Moe will oversee TMB’s global web, social, and streaming businesses across brands that include Family Handyman, The Pet Collective, and Reader’s Digest.

Since 2015 TMB has moved away from is print roots as Readers Digest Association into digital then an omnichannel approach under the leadership of CEO Bonnie Kintzer.

It now claims 2.5 billion monthly views on social media, has more than 250 million followers on social channels including YouTube and TikTok, and that its content reaches 200 million consumers worldwide.

Last year TMB said its programming had amassed 11 billion minutes of watch time on FAST platforms.

Deals with Peacock, LG, Roku, Apple TV and Samsung TV among other CTV platforms as well as with out-of-home platform Atmosphere have helped streaming viewership grow.

Moe joins the company “at an exciting time” Kintzer said in a release, “with streaming viewership up 16% year over year, brands like The Pet Collective hitting their highest earning months on Facebook and YouTube, and opportunity across our web properties.”

Moe spent 13 years at Vox Media where he oversaw the strategic and operational direction of the company's editorial, sales, television/film, and podcasting divisions. Prior to Vox, Moe was SVP at AOL overseeing the finance, news, and information group. He later joined SB Nation as chief content officer, which then became Vox Media where he co-founded The Verge, a leading technology news website.

TMB is a founding member of the Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA), a collective that also includes, Tastemade, Vevo and Scripps, among others, that aims to promote the group’s ad-supported video streaming services to platforms, advertisers, and regulatory bodies.

Other TMB brands include Taste of Home, People Are Awesome and Birds & Bloom.

Moe added, “With proven growth across streaming and social platforms and new opportunities for innovation across search and web, it’s an incredible time to dive in - we are just scratching the surface of the opportunity.”