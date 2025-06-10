IAB releases digital advertising invoice API specifications for public comment

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade body for the digital advertising industry, today announced the release of its Digital Advertising Invoice API Specifications, which are open for public comment until Aug. 11, 2025. This initiative introduces a unified, system-agnostic set of API specifications designed to streamline the exchange of invoice data and documentation between buyers and sellers in the digital advertising supply chain.

“Despite the digital nature of our industry, the way we handle invoices is still largely manual and outdated,” said Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement, Attribution & Data Center, IAB. “This effort reflects our commitment to modernizing digital advertising infrastructure, which will enable scalable, tech-forward solutions that work across platforms and stakeholders.”

Developed in close collaboration with Mediaocean and adapted from the Prisma platform’s proven API architecture, the specifications are aimed at solving a persistent operational pain point in digital advertising - the lack of standardization in invoicing processes. These new specifications provide a consistent, machine-readable format for transmitting invoice data, reducing the need for manual processing, accelerating payment cycles, and improving overall accuracy.

This initiative reflects the kind of partnership IAB fosters — bringing stakeholders together to solve practical, systemic issues,” said Alexander Tsai, SVP of Prisma Product Management, Mediaocean. “By aligning around a standardized API framework for invoice automation, we’re helping ensure that digital advertising keeps pace with the broader media landscape.”

Invoicing in digital advertising has many inefficiencies, ranging from inconsistent formats and missing documentation to delayed payments and invoice rejections. The new API specifications aim to address these challenges by offering:

A flexible, interoperable solution built for easy integration into existing seller-side finance systems

A common language and structure to improve invoice processing and data reconciliation

A foundation for faster, more accurate and transparent payments

IAB encourages all digital advertising stakeholders to review the Digital Advertising Invoice API Specifications and provide feedback during the 60-day public comment period. Finalized specifications are expected to follow later this year.

To review the proposed digital advertising invoice API specifications and provide feedback, click here. The comment period is open through Aug. 11, 2025.