Roku teams with Amazon Ads’ DSP to jointly reach 80% of US CTV households

Roku and Amazon on Monday announced a huge connected-TV (CTV) advertising partnership, enabling the two companies’ advertiser clients to reach 80 million CTV homes, which is about 80% of all U.S. CTV homes, according to ComScore.

Under the arrangement, announced amid the Cannes Lions trade show in France, Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform (DSP) will allow advertisers access to Roku’s vast CTV inventory. Combined, the two companies are delivering to these brands the largest CTV footprint in the U.S.

A shared identifier will be used across streaming services including Amazon Prime Video and The Roku Channel, as well as other SVODs and FASTs offered via the Roku and Amazon Fire TV operating systems, including Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Tubi.

The two companies said their combined solution offers better control of campaign management. “Early tests” of the integration show that advertisers reach 40% more unique viewers with the same budget.

The new solution will become available to advertisers who use Amazon Ads’ DSP starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our exclusive partnership with Roku is a giant leap for advertisers, bringing best-in-class planning, audience precision, and performance to TV advertising,” said Paul Kotas, senior VP of Amazon Ads, in a statement. “The collaboration enables agencies and brands that use Amazon DSP to benefit from greater efficiency and higher performance. We’re removing the guesswork to provide advertisers with unprecedented capabilities and delivering performance in ways that simply weren't possible before. By combining our technologies, advertisers can now drive full-funnel campaign outcomes — from awareness through conversion — while eliminating media waste across Amazon and Roku streaming audiences.”

Added Charlie Collier, president of Roku Media: “This collaboration delivers a unified, future-ready solution at an unprecedented scale, one designed to drive measurable outcomes by unlocking performance across CTV. With nearly half of all TV streaming time in the U.S. happening on Roku, and the power and depth of Amazon in retail and beyond, together we’re uniquely positioned to prove performance and differentiate DSP offerings for our shared advertisers and marketers.”

Monday’s announcement also said the “partnership complements Roku’s direct sales strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to working with a diverse range of partners, including DSPs, to maximize reach and performance for our clients.”

The two companies said they are already partners, with Amazon selling Roku devices in its massive e-commerce platform, while Amazon Prime Video resides on Roku’s TVOS platform.