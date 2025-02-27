TiVo OS has crossed barriers of entry into global CTV market, Xperi CEO declares

With a number of late-arriving platforms seeking a toehold in the globally competitive TVOS business, it has been questioned by the TMT pundit class as to whether the likes of Xumo, TiVo and The Trade Desk’s recently announced Ventura can challenge powerful incumbents including Roku, Amazon, Google and Samsung and actually find a niche.

During Xperi’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call Wednesday, CEO Jon Kirchner declared the mission accomplished for the fledgling TiVo OS, which he said now has 2 million users in Europe, a beachhead in the U.S., and eight smart TV OEM partners behind it. With French manufacturer Thomson joining that list as No. 8, he said he expects to have 10 TV OEMs backing TiVo by the end of 2025.

“I think the environment remains quite competitive in part because the size of the prize is extremely valuable,” Kirchner told equity analysts. “I think there are significant barriers of entry to new entrants. I think we have crossed those barriers.”

Xperi is trying to scale a TiVo-branded TVOS platform globally that would give it a piece of the lucrative connected TV advertising pie. Its competitors are much, much larger at this point. Roku, for instance, recently revealed that it has around 90 million active accounts, mostly in North America.

But through its TiVo One advertising/monetization platform, Xperi is punching above its weight. TiVo One has access to 5 million devices globally. Beyond the 2 million CTV users reached in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain via TiVo-powered smart TVs, TiVo One also has a presence in the U.S. via the 3 million TiVo-branded IPTV devices distributed by providers of pay TV and broadband. Average monthly revenue per TiVo One user is now over $10, Xperi said.

As for CTV deployment in the U.S., Xperi is just getting started. Sharp TVs finally began reaching U.S. shores in December and have only begun hitting store shelves in earnest starting earlier in February. Xperi, which also competes in the connected car entertainment market, is now predicting that its TiVo-branded OS business will grow from its current level of 2 million users to over 7 million by the end of 2026.

For the fourth quarter, Xperi reported revenue of $122 million, up 2% YoY when adjusting for divested operating units, but below analysts’ forecast of $142.61 million.