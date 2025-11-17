Peacock’s ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Looper’s October rank

Looper Insights’ October Streamer of the Month ranker, which tallies “media placement value” ($MPV) for content and apps, placed Peacock’s How to Train Your Dragon at No. 1 for titles last month.

Peacock was able to generate just over $6.8 million worth of “media placement value” for its live-action film version of How to Train Your Dragon, achieving effective merchandising visibility across the user interfaces of TVOS platforms, pay TV program guides, digital stores and other digital locations where users find streaming apps and titles.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s summer blockbuster Superman ranked as the No. 2 title on the chart, generating nearly $6.1 million in Looper’s proprietary $MPV metric.

Amazon Prime Video ranked first among apps, as it mostly has since the London-based software and analytics company debuted its ranker, formerly known as “Merchandiser of the Month,” in 2022. Notably, despite having two shows ranked in the top 10 of the Looper’s digital merchandise ranker, Peacock ranked near the bottom (ninth) among major streamers in terms of overall app visibility, according to Looper.

Looper Insights specializes in helping major content brands keep track of where digital content is being marketed and displayed across a vast number of globally dispersed distribution platforms.

Amid an increasingly fragmented and dispersed distribution plane, and amid fierce competition for a limited number of digital placement opportunities, streamers’ content need to be first on the spot or risk losing out.

Improved digital merchandising is also imperative, Looper contends, with consumers continuing to struggle to find content they want to watch. Publishing its latest ranker, the company highlighted recent research findings from Gracenote, which found that audiences are now spending an average of 14 minutes trying to find something to watch.

“Audiences can’t watch what they can’t find. Fragmentation and choice fatigue make merchandising more important than ever,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of marketing for Looper Insights, in a statement. “Our Streamer of the Month data shows that streamers who consistently merchandise their content across devices and platforms see stronger $MPV results and better viewer retention. That’s the real-world proof that good merchandising helps solve the discovery problem.”