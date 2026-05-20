Roku builds dedicated creator content hub, expands FAST channels

Roku is launching another aggregated content destination on its connected TV platform, this time a hub dedicated to creator content and aptly called Creators.

The move is meant to help Roku more easily surface, and users more easily browse, find and stream creator content from across Roku’s app and content partners in one unified location.

Simultaneously, the streaming platform is expanding its own roster of creator content with new partnerships and more dedicated creator linear channels on free ad-supported TV (FAST) service The Roku Channel.

“With the launch of our new Creators destination, we’re making it effortless to enjoy creator content the way it deserves to be watched: on the big screen, in stunning quality, without the hassle of searching across a dozen different apps,” said Lisa Holme, Head of Content at Roku Media, in a statement.

The Creators destination will feature both on-demand and linear FAST channel creator content from Roku and its partner apps, such as Tubi, Peacock, HBO Max – including app tiles like YouTube.

The content hub will feature both long- and short-form content from creators, and all will be horizontal, rather than vertical, video view.

Creators is located in the Categories section on Roku’s platform, where users can navigate to a tile to access the page. The content hub features dedicated rows for trending creator content, genres and personalized recommendations.

In addition, there will be a dedicated Creators page within The Roku Channel, centralizing all of the creator content that’s available on the FAST service.

As for the expansions of creator content, Roku is bringing on additional channels from creators and podcasters, including Prof G Podcast Network, Modern Wisdom Podcast with Chris Williamson, Preston & Brianna, Stokes Twins, and Nomad Travel.More creators including iShowSpeed, Jesser, and the Kalogeras Sisters are poised to be added in the coming months.

They join existing creator content on The Roku Channel such as Alan Chikin Chow, MrBeast, Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, and more.

For now, Roku is focused on aggregating syndicated creator content (aka licensing and rerunning existing social video/creator video content versus new or exclusive content from them). Creator content on the Roku FAST channels will be refreshed based on delivery timelines that are specific to each partner.

Roku’s move looks to be tapping into consumers’ continued affinity and consumption of creators and their content, while also positioning its streaming TV platform as a place for creators to expand their reach and grow existing bases.

“Roku has supported creator content for years, and that foundation uniquely positions us to help creators and partners reach even more viewers,” added Holme. “We’re not asking creators to start from scratch on another platform. We’re connecting the dots across our ecosystem, helping creators reach the 100-plus million households already streaming on Roku.”

It’s not the only streamer looking to get in on creators, as smart TV OEM FASTs like Samsung TV Plus have also been expanding rosters, while Fox-owned AVOD player Tubi has made a concerted effort to build up long-form creator content and partnerships on its service.

As for the dedicated hub, Roku’s platform already serves as a content discovery and aggregation vehicle and has seen success with dedicated destinations for certain genres or events before. That includes the dedicated Sports Zone that aims to ease the sports fragmentation struggle for fans by centralizing content and live games, as well as event-based hubs like for the NCAA March Madness tournament and more recently a WNBA Zone for the 2026 season.

In addition to making it easier for users and viewers to navigate and zero in on specific types of content from across apps, content hubs also present an opportunity for brands and advertisers to align with specific types of programming on the platform and for Roku to generate more revenue.

Related Roku debuts dedicated NCAA March Madness Zone

Separately, while Roku’s new destination is focused on content, creators are also entering the mix for advertising on CTV, where a recent study from Pinterest-owned tvScientific signaled favor from younger viewers.

Per tvScientific, 29% of consumers now pay attention to creator-led TV ads and 40% of Gen Z ranked creator-led advertising as their top ad format.

“It’s clear that these creator-driven formats are becoming a meaningful bridge between social behavior and TV engagement,” wrote the study authors.