Super Bowl LX attracts 125M viewers

NBC’s presentation of Super Bowl LX on Sunday ranked as the second most-watched Super Bowl in history, attracting an estimated 124.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The February 8, 2026 matchup that saw the Seattle Seahawks beat out the New England Patriots 29-13 aired on NBC, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, NFL+ and NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

The audience estimates represent the first Super Bowl reported using Nielsen's recent Big Data + Panel measurement methodology and are inclusive of out-of-home (OOH) and digital viewing including mobile, PC, MVPD apps and virtual MVPDs.

Viewership for this year’s NFL championship was outpaced only by Fox’s broadcast last year, which saw 127.7 million viewers tune into the game. Notably, the 2025 Super Bowl was available to stream for free on Fox’s AVOD service Tubi, whereas consumers needed to pay for a subscription this year to watch the game on Peacock.

Viewership peaked, per Nielsen, at 137.8 million viewers during the second quarter of the game as the Seahawks led 6-0 over the Patriots. Telemundo specifically averaged 3.3 million viewers, achieving status of the most-watched Super Bowl in U.S. for Spanish-language viewing.

The Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny averaged 128.2 million viewers between 8:15-8:30.

According to NBCU, Super Bowl LX is the most-watched show in the company’s history as it celebrates 100 years of NBC and is also in the midst of other major sporting events – namely the Winter Olympics. That event fueled further viewership for NBC over the weekend, as Sunday’s Primetime in Milan and Milan Prime presentation averaged 42 million viewers.

NBCU also touted Sunday, February 8 as “Peacock’s best day ever” both in terms of reach and hours streamed. In addition to sports, Peacock featured the post-Super Bowl debut of The Burbs, which marked the highest Day 1 Peacock original debut ever, per NBC.

“The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock, and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our Primetime in Milan coverage,” said Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports, in a statement. “The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech, and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations, and partners.”