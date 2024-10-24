Lights Out Sports TV adds FAST channels, VOD content from Cineverse

Lights Out Sports TV, the sports and lifestyle streaming service created by former NFL three-time All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman, is adding a slate of programming from Cineverse including a new GoPro FAST channel.

Two free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from Cineverse are joining the service. They include a brand new one called the GoPro Channel, as well as Cineverse’s existing Real Madrid TV channel. The GoPro Channel features first-person action sports content. Some of the channel highlights Cineverse called out include Chasing El Nino, featuring Chris Benchetler seeking optimal snow conditions in North America; Tour de France, featuring content from the cycling race; and NHL After Dark, offering hockey from a player’s perspective with NHL stars through the GoPro lens.

Real Madrid meanwhile features behind-the-scenes access to soccer club, with match highlights, exclusive interviews and documentaries.

Related FloSports revamps CTV app ahead of FloCollege October launch

In addition to the linear streaming channels, Lights Out Sports is getting a collection of over 1,200 hours of video on-demand content from Cineverse. This helps build out the service’s entertainment offering with movies, documentaries and TV series. Some of the titles joining the platform include 10 Yards: Fantasy Football; GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling; The Pistol Shrimps; and Dance Academy: The Comeback.

“We’re excited to bring Cineverse’s premium sports and adventure content to Lights Out Sports,” said Shawne Merriman, founder and CEO of Lights Out Sports, in a statement. “ Real Madrid TV and the GoPro Channel are exactly the kind of high-energy programming that will resonate with our audience of action lovers and sports fans.”

Merriman launched the streaming service – which takes its name from the nickname Merriman had as an NFL player - this past May. At the get-go the service aims to feature a variety of sports-only content with live games, highlights and interviews with popular athletes. In a May interview with Broadcasting+Cable Merriam said he was hoping to add sports-themed movies and original series in the future. The deal with Cineverse helps pad out the entertainment side with more TV series and films available on-demand.

On the advertising side of the ad-supported service, Lights Out Sports in October partnered with CreateAds.tv to allow brands to advertise directly, opening the CTV door to smaller and medium sized businesses with self-serve streaming ad campaign capabilities. According to the release, the sports-focused service boasts 37 million monthly impressions, with distribution reach across major streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, LG, Roku, Samsung and Vizio.

“We’ve built something special with Lights Out Sports TV. We’re connecting with millions of fans every month who are deeply passionate about sport,” said Merriman, CEO and founder of Lights Out Sports, in the announcement earlier this month. “Now, with CreateAds.tv, businesses of all sizes can get right in the middle of the action, whether they want to reach their local market or tap into a global audience. This partnership is all about making TV advertising accessible and easy.”

Sports content has started making its way to free ad-supported streaming and DTC apps, serving as a draw for both viewers and advertisers alike. And in a crowded and increasingly mature North American FAST market, sports represent one of the categories that seemingly isn’t as saturated as of yet – and where smaller niche and spectator sports are potentially finding homes for passionate and engaged fans.

For example, Volleyball World, which developed the VBTV streaming app dedicated to volleyball content to serve fans of the sport, of which there are 800 million. C15 Studio is one example of a newer entrant that’s laser-focused on building up FAST channels featuring content around major sports including Formula 1 racing, as well as popular spectator sports like squash. In September it secured seed series investment from Roger Ehrenberg’s Eberg Capital. And last month joint venture Sports Studio launched free ad-supported service Free Live Sports. The service intends to offer more than 100 FAST channels within the first month of launch, bringing together channels dedicated to niche sports like Foosball TV and ACL Cornhole, as well as offering more mainstream sports content like Tennis Channel, Hoop TV and Golf News Network.