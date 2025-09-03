Ad platform TiVo One surpasses 4M MAUs

Xperi Corp. says its TiVo One cross-platform advanced advertising platform has surpassed 4 million monthly active users, up from the 3.7 million MAUs the company touted in early August and the 2.5 million MAUs disclosed in May.

TiVo One combines the reach of Xperi’s TiVo-branded TVOS, which is mostly distributed in Europe, with the heft of the company’s primarily U.S.-based TiVo-branded IPTV devices distributed by pay TV and broadband providers. Xperi in May set a target for its TiVo One user base to expand to around 7 million by the end of 2026.

Xperi has marketed its TV operating system as an alternative to mid- and smaller-sized smart TV makers, who either can’t afford to develop in-house solutions like Samsung, LG and Vizio, and/or who don’t wish to subsume their own brands and monetization via the licensing of all-encompassing platforms like Roku, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Xperi has not, however, released a current specific updated TVOS user figure (as of late February the company disclosed 2 million TiVo OS users in Europe). But the company said the TiVo OS is now available in more than 40 countries. Although inroads have been made to the North American market via smart TV brands including Sharp, TiVo OS proliferation remains strongest in Western Europe — in the UK, for instance, four out of the top five smart TV brands are “powered by TiVo,” the company said.

During its second-quarter earnings call in early August, Xperi said it had signed its ninth TiVo OS smart TV partnership in Europe. Xperi has also added new features to its TVOS product recently, including DTS:X and DTS Virtual: X immersive audio.

But it’s the IPTV side of the TiVo One pie that seems to be growing faster — Xperi also said during its Q2 report that IPTV households had expanded 30% YoY.

“The momentum we’re seeing among OEMs, content providers, and retailers continues to validate our content-first, user-centric approach to enabling extraordinary entertainment experiences for consumers while opening up compelling cross-screen monetization opportunities for advertisers,” said Geir Skaaden, EVP and chief product and services officer at Xperi, in a statement regarding the TiVo OS. “Our independent, neutral media platform gives our CE partners more control over every aspect of the user experience and enables content providers to cut through the noise and engage with viewers in dynamic and compelling ways.”