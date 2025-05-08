Xperi touts 2.5M MAU reach on TiVo ads platform, Q1 revenue slides 4%

Xperi said it is now reaching 2.5 million monthly active users with its TiVo One advanced advertising platform, with an increasingly robust connected TV base in Europe combining with updates to the TiVo IPTV systems in the U.S. that add these “video over broadband” users into the TiVo One fold.

The San Jose, Calif. tech company also said that Sharp TV’s carrying the TiVo CTV operating system (TVOS) have finally been rolled out in the U.S., with another unnamed smart TV OEM set to deploy domestically later this year.

At least in the U.S., Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner said, deployment of the TiVO TVOS “is still in its early days.”

Xperi is in the unenviable position of trying to scale up a TVOS platform amid established global competition that includes Roku, Google, Amazon and Samsung, among other giants.

As it continues to deploy its TVOS in Europe and the U.S., as well as update its 2.75 million IPTV subscriber households with new device software, Xperi is aiming to scale up to 5 million MAUs on the TiVo One platform by the end of 2025. And it wants to have 7 million users on the platform in 2026.

Notably, that 2.75 million figure for IPTV video over broadband was up 36% YoY. And the number of apps supported by the TiVo TVOS has increased, with support for Tubi and Red Bull TV added to the platform.

Still, ramping up a global advertising-based TV monetization platform remains … a slog. (You can read TiVo’s earnings release here, and its earnings deck here.)

The company reported Q1 revenue of just over $114 million, a 4% decline YoY, with pay TV revenue down 12% to $49.9 million and media platform revenue sliding 30% to $8.1 million. Xperi missed equity analysts’ forecasts, which had expected the company to announce around $121 million in first-quarter revenue.

Company officials said the January through March period is typically their worst quarter, since liabilities from the prior fiscal year are accounted for in that quarter.

Asked a question that has become ubiquitous this quarterly earnings season, what about President Trump’s tariffs, Kirchner said it’s too early to gauge the impact on Xperi. He said the company remains comfortable with the earlier guidance it provided and has no changes at this time.