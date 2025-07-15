Breaking through: June’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider we know our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a new monthly snapshot, MarketCast is providing our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances in the given month. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month, based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right brand that ran it. The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on. Take a look at May’s top 10 here and check back each month for fresh rankings.

Which ads and brands broke through and stood out to CTV viewers in June?

CTV ads that made MarketCast’s June Top 10 won over audiences with a mix of humor, nostalgia and some celebrity appearances.

June saw some brands retain status on the MarketCast ranker and ads from QSRs in particular continued to sizzle with audiences, with brands in the category once again nabbing the top two spots and this month securing four of the top 10 CTV rankings overall (compared to five QSR brand ads that ranked in May).

Leading the pack for breakthrough CTV ad in June was Olive Garden – marking the casual dining restaurant’s second consecutive appearance on the list after a fifth place showing in May. And this time Olive Garden climbed to the top of the leader board with its “We Spice Up Create Your Own Pasta” ad. Per MarketCast data, the spot scored 30% above the norm as viewers remembered the commercial and attributed it to the right advertiser.

“Back in the top 10 for the second month in a row, Olive Garden clinched the #1 spot on CTV with the debut of its spicy three-meat sauce as part of the ‘Create Your Own Pasta’ menu,” Amy Fenton (who this week was named the new CEO of MarketCast) told StreamTV Insider. “With mouthwatering food visuals and a clear voiceover, the ad delivered a flavorful mix of new product news and familiar brand appeal that resonated with viewers.”

As mentioned, the QSR category made a strong showing again and KFC ranked second with its “F1: The Movie: Pit Stop” ad, standing out to viewers with a score 27% above the norm. Also on the list were 7th-ranked McDonald’s with “Baby” (17% above the norm) and 9th-ranked Chick-fil-A with “Janson” (16% above the norm).

“Quick-serve restaurants continued to dominate in June, with Wingstop, KFC, McDonald’s, and Chick-fil-A all earning spots on the top list,” commented Fenton (note, Wingstop ranked on MarketCast’s list of top 10 traditional linear ads). “From KFC’s clever F1 tie-in to McDonald’s humorous take on new parenting moments, these ads mixed cultural relevance with entertaining storytelling and brand clarity.”

Newcomers tap star power

Two newcomers to the list in June broke through the noise and stayed top of mind for audiences with ads that featured entertainment and sports celebrities.

That includes the debut of Gatorade, which ranked third with its “Designed to Rehydrate, Replenish and Refuel” ad that leaned on basketball sensation Caitlin Clark and scored 25% above the norm.

“Gatorade made a strong debut with a new ad starring basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, blending nostalgia with performance messaging. The spot brings back the brand’s iconic colorful sweat visuals while reinforcing its core benefits around hydration and electrolytes,” Fenton noted.

Also new to the ranking is mobile gaming company Dream Games, which had not just one, but two ads make June’s list – coming in at No. 6 with “Take a Trip” (19% above the norm) and rounding out No. 10 with “Comedy Show” (15% above the norm) – both of which brought star power.

“A newcomer to the list, Dream Games broke through with two standout CTV spots — one starring Friends icons Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, and another featuring comedy legend Kevin Hart,” said MarketCast’s chief executive. “These celebrity-powered ads delivered laughs while promoting Wi-Fi-free mobile games, tapping into humor, nostalgia, and casual gaming appeal.”

Paper towel brand Bounty, meanwhile, saw its “Robot Costume” spot resonate with both traditional linear and CTV viewers, claiming the No. 1 and No. 4 spot on each list, respectively – where Fenton noted product-forward storytelling that helped the ad resonate.

“Bounty took the top spot on Linear with its charming ‘Robot Costume’ ad, where a juice-spilling kid in cardboard armor sets the stage for the paper towel to save the day,” she commented. “With humor, relatability, and product action front and center, the brand reinforces why it’s a household go-to for messes of all kinds.”

Tying ads to content also appeared to do the trick for Disney-owned streamer Hulu, which saw its “Bundle & Save: The Bear” CTV ad clinch the No. 5 position in June and score 20% above the norm with audiences.

And once again, Wayfair debuted an ad with standout performance, marking the brand’s third month in a row in the top 10. In June, CTV audiences connected with Wayfair’s “Wayborhood: 70% Off” ad, which ranked 8th at 17% above the norm.

“Wayfair holds strong for the third consecutive month with its bright and cheery ‘Wayborhood’ campaign, Fenton noted. “The brand’s consistent combo of vibrant visuals, seasonal sale messaging, and clear voiceover continues to drive standout performance.”

Here’s MarketCast’s full Top 10 CTV Ads for June:

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to break through and make their mark on CTV viewers in July.