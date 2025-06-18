Breaking through: May’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider we know our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to resonate and stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a new monthly snapshot, MarketCast is providing our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances in the given month. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month, based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right brand that ran it. The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on here.

So which ads and brands stuck out for CTV viewers in May?

Quick-service-restaurants (QSRs) served up a menu of promos that resonated, taking the top two spots and half of the overall top 10 Breaking Ads rankings.

Leading the pack last month was Buffalo Wild Wings with its “Boat-Truckloads” ad, which ranked number one as the top ad for breakthrough on CTV and streaming in May. The ad scored 17% above May’s ad resonance norms, as audiences remembered and correctly attributed the promo to the restaurant.

Amy Fenton, president of MarketCast, noted that QSR’s brought the heat in May, including the top-ranked, where creative characters helped brand storytelling. For example, “Buffalo Wild Wings brought back fan-favorite character Hank for its all-you-can-eat promo,” Fenton told StreamTV Insider.

Fast-food brand Burger King showed up in second with its “Cooking with Fire: $5 Whopper Jr. Duo” ad, scoring 16% above the norm.

And in a first, Corona Beer’s “A Lime Away” ad made it into the top 10 – marking the only beer brand to break into MarketCast’s rankings to-date. Not only did it make the list, but the commercial and brand had strong recall with CTV audiences, propelling it to the No. 3 position, with a score 15% above the norm.

“Corona became the first beer brand to break into the top 10, thanks to a spot that bottled up its iconic, summer beach vibes,” Fenton told StreamTV Insider. “With a clever ‘just a lime away’ tagline and playful visuals, the ad reinforced branding while keeping the mood laid-back and memorable.”

Amazon’s “Fast, free delivery” ad for its e-commerce store also hit the mark and ranked in the top 5, scoring 14% above CTV ad resonance norms in May.

Other QSR’s making an appearance in the top 10 include ads from Olive Garden Restaurants, Arby’s, and McDonald’s – the latter which nabbed both the eight and ninth spot for its “Dip Approved” and “Chicken for Double Dipping” commercials.

Meanwhile, fifth-ranked Olive Garden delivered with its “Now Delivering: First Million Orders Free” spot (12% above the norm). Fenton cited a new take in the creative that cleverly informed viewers about the restaurant’s new delivery service as boosting resonance with viewers.

“Olive Garden delivered big with a fresh twist on its classic formula — mouthwatering visuals, upbeat voiceovers, and now, delivery service,” she commented. “A clever play on different types of ‘deliveries’ made this spot stand out and stick with viewers.”

Interestingly, Olive Garden and Buffalo Wild Wings’ ads that claimed top spots on CTV each also stood out as breakthroughs on traditional linear TV, according to MarketCast, ranking 8th and 10th, respectively, each with scores 18% above the norm for linear.

Also ranking on MarketCast’s May CTV top 10 ads for breakthrough were Southwest Airlines’ “Reward Seat” ad (positioned 6th at 12% above norm) and online pet retailer Chewy.com’s “Lucky” spot (ranked 10th at 9% above norm).

Here’s the full top 10 of May’s breakthrough CTV ads per MarketCast:

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to break through and make their mark on CTV viewers in June.