Vizio deepens pact with AdImpact for political CTV targeting

Vizio is licensing AdImpact’s proprietary ad catalog under an expanded partnership to help enhance connected TV targeting ahead of the political election season.

It builds on AdImpact’s existing multi-year agreement with the smart TV maker to use Vizio’s Inscape automatic content recognition (ACR) data and nationally representative panel.

The AdImpact ad catalog, which counts over 1.2 million unique creatives, paired with Inscape’s viewership data from over 23 million opted-in devices is meant to give Vizio Ads’ political buyers a comprehensive picture of local and national TV advertising on both linear and streaming. The ad catalog married with Inscape’s real-time creative detection aims to bring further transparency to the market for political advertisers by enhancing sophistication in identifying commercials at the candidate and cause levels. The partnership also boosts Vizio’s analytics suite to improve planning, targeting and measurement for political buyers’ campaigns across Vizio’s CTV inventory.

“Vizio has become an essential platform for TV advertisers, and political advertisers are no different,” said Ken Norcross, VP of Data Licensing and Strategy at Vizio, in a statement. “We have an exclusive audience that you can’t reach anywhere else, and this partnership will help political buyers more efficiently connect with potential voters while ensuring the most relevant experience possible for the viewer at home.”

Working with AdImpact, Vizio said political buyers will be able to target under and over-exposed audiences by providing a detailed understanding of household level exposure on the campaign level, to optimize reach and frequency across households and extend CTV-first campaigns on Vizio to additional devices through the company’s Audience Connect and Household Connect products. Specifically, Vizio’s geo-targeting capabilities are improved through the partnership, enabling political advertisers to target at the state, DMA, zip code or district level.

“There is no better time than now to expand upon our Vizio partnership, as we head into a very competitive general election season,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact, in a statement. “By licensing our proprietary ad catalog, political advertisers buying with Vizio will gain an enhanced view of campaign performance and access better targeting capabilities to ensure they’re effectively reaching and engaging with potential voters ahead of November 5th.”

The expanded partnership comes as the political election cycle, including a presidential election, is poised to provide a boost in connected TV ad spend. A recent forecast from Advertiser Perceptions projects 16.2% U.S. ad spend growth for CTV in 2024 to reach $21.45 billion, bolstered by political advertising.

Vizio, meanwhile, continues to mark growth for its advertising business and is potentially slated for new ownership through a proposed $2.3 billion acquisition by retail giant Walmart, announced in February.