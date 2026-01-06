Free sports streamer FLS secures six global CTV distribution deals

Sports Studio’s Free Live Sports has secured six new global connected TV distribution deals, as well as another in-car entertainment agreement, that notably expand the sports-focused free streamer’s reach.

Coinciding with CES in Las Vegas, FLS disclosed content distribution partnerships with several TVOS providers that have built-in FAST offerings and footprints in markets abroad – including VIDAA (including distribution on Hisense Channels), Rakuten TV, Titan OS, and Whale TV, as well as distribution on Anoki’s LiveTVx and Indian FAST platform Swift TV.

Taken together, FLS said the deals mark “one of the largest distribution jumps in the company’s history” and extend the free streamer’s reach to more than 75 million households worldwide.

It also signed a deal with next-gen in-vehicle entertainment provider 3SS. The company has an in-car entertainment platform 3Ready Automotive that’s currently being deployed by global auto OEMs and will offer 15 FLS channels on multiple automotive entertainment systems in Europe.

That marks the second recent auto deal for FLS. In October 45 of its FAST channels were picked up for smart TVs powered by the Xperi-owned TiVo OS as well as in-car entertainment for newer BMW vehicles globally through TiVo’s DTS AutoStage Video Service platform.

Free Live Sports launched in the fall of 2024 and counts more than 120 sports-themed content channels in its portfolio.

In offering FAST content, FLS also syndicates customized bundles of its content or channel partners’ sports channels, which these new distribution agreements reflect, noted Sports Studio President Cathy Rasenberger to StreamTV Insider.

According to Rasenberger, these FLS FAST channel mini-bundles are developed together “with each platform partner to match the viewing preferences of their unique demographics and territories.”

As such the newly named distribution partners are each taking a different curated selection of sports-focused channels from FLS.

The FLS app is already available in more than 70 countries on CTV, primarily through Fire TV, as well as through its web and mobile player.

But the new partnerships put FLS channel partners “front and center of CTV and smart TV manufacturers around the world” where the new partners’ services are available,” FLS head of content Thomas Archibald told StreamTV Insider.

With the latest expansion FLS has a growing presence in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, offering a curated lineup of 24/7 FAST channels, live events and premium sports programming. The rollout with newly named distribution partners is underway, with full availability expected in early 2026.

VIDAA willdistribute 25 FLS FAST channels in total but place five-channel bundles in territory-specific regions based on where the sports are most fitting, according to Archibald, including in Europe, Asia, LATAM, North America and Australia and New Zealand.

Here’s how many FLS channels the other CTV partners are taking at launch (but note that all will continue to add more channels over time) and territories available, per Archibald:

Whale TV – 20 channels, worldwide

Anoki – 12, North America, 2026 expansion into Germany and Italy

Swift TV – 12, India, North America, 2026 expansion into the UK

Titan OS – 5 UK, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway

Rakuten – 5, Europe

“This global expansion underscores the momentum behind Free Live Sports and the universal demand for accessible, high-quality sports content,” said Rasenberger in a statement. “Partnering with these world-class platforms allows us to reach millions of new fans while giving our channel partners even broader exposure. These distribution deals are the next step in our commitment to making world-class sports entertainment available to everyone, everywhere. It’s a transformative moment for FLS, and we’re just getting started.”