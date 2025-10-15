Spotify brings video podcasts to Netflix, Samsung TV Plus

Spotify is bringing video podcasts to streaming TV under a deal with SVOD giant Netflix, announced Tuesday. But that’s not the only platform Spotify’s making its video podcasts available on CTV. On Wednesday free ad-supported streaming service Samsung TV Plus announced the launch of an exclusive The Ringer channel, featuring curated video podcast episodes and marking Spotify’s first-ever 24/7 FAST channel.

First, the Netflix news – which also marks the subscription streaming leader’s first official foray into podcasts on its platform.

Starting in early 2026, Netflix subscribers in the U.S. will be able to watch select Spotify Studios and The Ringer video podcasts – with 16 shows to start that span sports, culture, entertainment and true crime. Spotify said additional market rollouts will follow.

The Ringer is a podcasting network founded by Bill Simmons that Spotify acquired in 2020.

According to the New York Times, the Netflix-Spotify deal prevents the shows from airing in their entirety on video competitor YouTube’s platform.

Here are the video podcast shows from Spotify that will first be available on Netflix:

Sports

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Zach Lowe Show

The McShay Show

Fairway Rollin’

The Mismatch

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Ringer NBA Show

Culture/lifestyle

The Rewatchables

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

Recipe Club

Dissect

True crime

Conspiracy Theories

Serial Killers

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy, in a statement. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences.”

Per the NYT, Netflix won’t run ads in the initial set of podcast shows, even for those on its ad-supported subscription tier. However, advertising that Spotify sells integrated into shows will still appear.

In a statement Roman Wasenmüller, VP and Head of Podcasts at Spotify said the partnership “marks a new chapter for podcasting.”

“Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected,” Wasenmüller continued. “This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

Samsung TV Plus gets The Ringer

And Netflix isn’t the only streamer looking to bring popular video podcasts from Spotify into its entertainment mix.

Samsung TV Plus – the built-in free streaming service on Samsung devices – is exclusively launching Spotify’s first-ever FAST channel with The Ringer.

First announced at Samsung Ads’ NewFronts presentation, the 24-7 linear channel will feature curated episodes from popular collections of Bill Simmons-founded The Ringer.

Speaking to StreamTV Insider on the sidelines of NewFronts in May, Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus, talked about curating a dedicated video podcast channel, saying “the idea is really to take this content and package it and produce channels that are actually made for TV.”

Some of The Ringer from Spotify video podcasts available on Samsung TV Plus include The Rewatchables, which is a roundtable discussion led by Simmons dissecting classic films (and also one of the shows coming to Netflix). Also joining STVP are:

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Speidi’s 16th Minute, Book of Basketball 2.0

The Big Picture

The Ringer-Verse

The Dave Chang Show

The Recipe Club

House of R

“Bringing The Ringer to Samsung TV Plus is an exciting evolution—expanding our reach and allowing audiences to engage with our content in new ways,” said Geoff Chow, Spotify’s Head of Podcast Studios & Managing Director of The Ringer, in a statement. “This partnership highlights the growing influence of video podcasts and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality programming across multiple platforms.”