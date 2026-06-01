Ahead of World Cup, Roku offers aggregated Soccer Zone

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup tournament and fresh off adding Fox One as a premium subscription partner, Roku has launched a centralized location for fans to find, subscribe and follow game action within its Soccer Zone.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 and the latest takeover of the existing Soccer Zone now turns the destination into a centralized content hub for the major live sporting event, bringing together live games, real-time scores, match reminders in one location on the connected TV platform.

Part of the aim is to help fans easily discover and access live match-ups and related content throughout the tournament that runs through July 19. The Soccer Zone surfaces every live match available during the World Cup across apps viewers are already subscribed to, including Fox One and Peacock.

In addition to surfacing live games here are some of the extra features of the Soccer Zone takeover for the World Cup:

A special stats tracker following the tournament’s top goal scorers and assist leaders

Live scores and a dynamic score strip with match updates

Favorites so that fans can follow their preferred team and opt-in for reminders on their mobile device

Free ad-supported content from relevant FAST channels like Fox Sports and FIFA+

The Soccer Zone takeover was created in partnership with Fox One, which is the official English-language streaming partner of this year’s World Cup and the latest to join Roku’s premium subscription lineup.

Related Roku adds Fox One subscriptions as SVODs expand sports content

In addition to content discovery for users, the hub also stands to help drive soccer-related subscriber acquisition for third-party partners by offering direct subscription sign-up options through Roku via the Soccer Zone.

And Fox is leaning into the Roku partnership with some special offers, such as a 3-day free trial to Fox One when users sign up via The Roku Channel. The partners are also teaming to offer an exclusive, all-in-one streaming kit that includes a Roku Streaming Stick Plus bundled with one month of Fox One for $24.99. Note: After this story originally published, StreamTV Insider was informed that the Fox One/Roku promo, while planned, is not yet live and timing is TBD.

The World Cup tournament is available in Roku’s Soccer Zone across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and the U.K.

Roku’s Soccer Zone is the latest content hub from Roku, following the recent addition of a Creators hub that aggregates content from creators across the platform. Other recent event-focused hubs include the NCAA March Madness tournament and more recently a WNBA Zone for the 2026 season.

Roku’s content hubs or Zones, like the previously launched Sports Zone, stand to serve multiple purposes for the streaming platform – they help ease content search and discovery for users that want to watch a specific type of content (particularly sports fans frustrated by fragmentation) or follow certain events; can help premium subscription and content partners on their own subscriber acquisition and engagement aims (alongside Roku’s effort to expand premium subscriptions and related revenue); and serves to boost the monetization front as content hubs offer brands and advertisers a place to align with specific genres or events.

The Soccer Zone, for example, counts FanDuel, Haleon, Xfinity and more among sponsors.

Aside from content hubs Roku, which now counts more than 100 million streaming households, just released the first significant update to its CTV home screen in more than a decade.

Some highlights of the update include:

Quick Access for users’ most used apps, continuously adapting to their routine

An intelligence-driven and expanded content-first “Top Picks for You” section

New genre-based destinations such as: For You, built on viewer interests and filled with fresh personalized picks, and Subscriptions, allowing for a convenient way to browse and discover from across all of a user’s subscriptions in one place

allowing for a convenient way to browse and discover from across all of a user’s subscriptions in one place Search in key destinations with relevant suggestions and results

in key destinations with relevant suggestions and results A streamlined collapsible menu

Elevated shortcuts for everyday actions including Save List, Continue Watching, and more

Your Daily Scoop, a dynamic row that bring a curated digest of breakout shows and cultural trends

a dynamic row that bring a curated digest of breakout shows and cultural trends A Roku City tile, an interactive version of Roku’s CTV screensaver

“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO at Roku, in a statement. “Now, our new Home Screen puts entertainment at the center of everything, while staying true to Roku’s simple, intuitive roots.

The user interface and experience changes come as Roku in the most recently reported quarter delivered on platform revenue growth, where it previously outlined improved homescreen monetization as one of the focus areas to help accelerate that front.

Article language updated to clarify that Roku's latest aggregation effort is a "takeover" of the existing Soccer Zone to centralize World Cup-related content amid the tournament.