Roku adds Fox One subscriptions as SVODs expand sports content

In the latest expansion of its channel store streaming partners, Roku has added Fox One as a premium subscription available via The Roku Channel.

It comes as separate data recently released by Nielsen’s Gracenote shows major streamers at large continue to expand their sports programming catalogs. And where Roku aims for its connected TV platform to serve as both a signup vehicle and place to ease the sports fan content discovery struggle while boosting the company’s own monetization and revenue growth efforts.

Available on Roku in the U.S. today, users of the streaming platform can sign up for Fox’s flagship streamer using their Roku account and get live and on-demand access to the service’s news, sports and entertainment content lineup within one experience.

For $19.99 per month, that also includes access to stream all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament live and on-demand on The Roku Channel via a Fox One subscription.

Roku keeps pursuing platform growth via subscriptions

For Roku, the latest addition brings another tier one streaming service into its third-party subscriptions fold. Growing the channel store subscription business is one of Roku’s areas of focus for accelerating platform revenue growth – and one it’s been delivering on, as seen in Q1 results.

The first three months of 2026 marked Roku’s highest-ever quarter for Premium Subscription signups, during which the segment generated $518.5 million in revenue and grew 30% year-over-year – a period that benefited from the Olympics and Super Bowl, which were available to stream on subscription partner NBCU’s Peacock.

On the subscription front, during earnings the company said growth for Roku is coming primarily from adding new partners, namely Tier 1 players like Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus recently. The company said it intends to expand the third-party and Tier 1 subscriptions it offers, which it’s doing this week via the Fox One addition.

Fox One could see channel store boost, integration benefits

As for Fox One, the streamer debuted last summer and could benefit from expanded signup paths as well as improved discovery and engagement as its content is integrated and surfaced throughout Roku’s CTV user interface and experience.

Per Antenna estimates, Fox One saw early traction – generating about 2.3 million signups between its August 21 launch and October 31, 2025. And in terms of channel stores providing a boost, Antenna estimates that 57% of those signups came via Roku competitor the Amazon Channels Store. Roku also stands to expand Fox One reach, as the platform now counts more than 100 million streaming households.

“Fox One is known for bringing fans access to live global sports along with our signature news and entertainment,” said Pete Distad, CEO, Fox Direct to Consumer, in a statement. “Joining Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel expands our reach and gives fans yet another way to find and enjoy all of the Fox content they love.”

The Fox One offering includes networks like Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, the Big Ten Network, Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News and Fox Business, among others, featuring major league sports like NFL and MLB, as well as entertainment series like Master Chef and Family Guy.

Integration on Roku for discovery, engagement, easing sports fan struggle

Another benefit of Fox One as a subscription partner on Roku is that subscription content is fully integrated across the Roku platform, surfaced in relevant Zones (or content hubs dedicated to specific genres and events), and recommendation features to help drive discovery and engagement.

For Fox One that includes all of the streamer’s live sports content getting integrated and discoverable via the Roku Sports Zone. Roku previously debuted the Sports Zone as a place to aggregate sports games, events and content that are splintered across various services and apps into one central location.

Related Frustrated sports fans favor aggregator tools

Fragmentation of sports content has become somewhat of a known frustration for fans, and according to survey findings from Hub Entertainment Research, many are in favor of aggregated sports services and experiences.

Roku itself has touted success of its Sports Zone, which in addition to discoverability and tune-in presents potential monetization opportunities for the platform as brands and advertisers can align around specific types of content or events.

It also recently debuted a “Creators” zone, dedicated to creator content.

Roku aggregates as SVODs grow sports catalogs

Roku’s efforts on premium subscription partners and aggregated experiences for content discovery and engagement on the sports front could be all the more useful as leading SVOD services alike continue to notably expand sports content catalogs, according to recent Gracenote data.

While Gracenote’s Data Hub doesn’t yet track the Fox One service, last week it revealed new data finding that as of Q2, sports now makes up 5% of overall programming on leading services across HBO Max (newly added to the tracking), Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+.

WBD may have missed out on NBA rights in recent TV deals, but per Gracenote the HBO Max streamer offers the most sports content among major SVODs tracked, accounting for 35% of available sports on streaming.

Note, this includes live games as well as sports shows, series and events.

To illustrate the growth across streamers, Gracenote noted that in November 2024 sports made up just 1.4% of catalogs across the five streamers tracked excluding HBO Max. In the past 18 months that handful more than doubled their distribution of sports content to reach 3.3% (rising to 5% with HBO Max included).

Per Gracenote, there are now nearly 38,500 sports shows, episodes, sports games and events on the leading global SVOD services.

As for the sports-heavy streaming destination, HBO Max leads at the individual game, event and sports show level, offering 42% of sports content. WBD’s service is followed by Paramount+, which is now home to 30% of games, events and sports show episodes. Those two lead shares for Amazon Prime Video (25%), Netflix (16%) and Disney+ (14%).

“Paramount Skydance’s impending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery should make the new combined company a key player for streaming sports content globally,” wrote Gracenote in its release.

And with most major SVODs expanding sports programming, Roku’s platform may be well positioned to help them play ball - including new partner Fox One.

"“Fox One is a tremendous addition to Roku’s Premium Subscriptions experience, which is focused on making it easier for customers to discover, subscribe to, and stream the content they love all in one place,” said Gil Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku. “The addition of FOX One expands the premium entertainment, news, and live sports available through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel ahead of the biggest global sports moment of the year.”