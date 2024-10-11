DirecTV revs into FAST lane with MyFree

DirecTV is getting into the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) game. On Thursday the pay TV provider announced plans to launch a dedicated free streaming platform, called MyFree DirecTV, on November 15.

MyFree will have both linear FAST channels and on-demand content and integrates the Your TV content aggregation carousel introduced by DirecTV earlier this year on its Gemini streaming devices and apps.

The FAST service will be available nationwide direct-to-consumer on mobile devices and select smart TVs and streaming devices, according to DirecTV.

DirecTV is joining the ranks of several dedicated FAST platforms, such as services like Fox’s Tubi, Paramount’s Pluto TV, , The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, and Amazon’s Freevee. There are also FASTs from smart TV OEMs like Vizio’s WatchFree+, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, among several others.

But comparisons might be best made to other pay TV providers that have waded into the FAST space. Sports-focused virtual MVPD Fubo, for example, introduced a completely free tier earlier this year and budget-friendly entertainment-focused vMVPD Philo has built up a collection of 90 FAST channels available to users of the app, both paid subscribers and for free outside of the subscription. Those two appear to differ from DirecTV’s planned FAST service in that they’re not dedicated standalone FAST services, but free streaming content that’s available within the streamer’s app in front of a paywall. DirecTV’s announcement didn’t disclose if or how MyFree DirecTV will be integrated with the DirecTV Stream vMVPD offering, and a company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions from StreamTV Insider. It's worth noting that DirecTV already offers FAST channels, both via the DirecTV Stream service (but behind the subscription paywall) as well for satellite pay TV customers that want to access them through the DirecTV app. *Update: A DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to StreamTV Insider that the MyFree channels are already integrated into the guide for DirecTV streaming customers. When asked whether MyFree will be available via its own dedicated app, the company declined to share information at this point.

Another difference is that Fubo’s free tier is initially only available to former subscribers that have paused or cancelled a subscription and those on a free trial that haven’t yet converted to paid users. That said, Fubo executives have cited the free tier as a way to keep consumers engaged with the platform and have direct opportunities to upsell them into subscriptions or to resubscribe when their sports season returns.

Getting viewers engaged and giving them a free taste of the DirecTV user experience also appears to be an aim for MyFree. In announcing MyFree DirecTV, the company said it will “serve as a starting point for consumers looking to experience DirecTV” with access to content across popular genres, providing the opportunity to get its satellite-delivered and vMVPD pay TV packages in front of users.

Perhaps the most similarly positioned competitor that’s entered the FAST space is satellite pay TV provider Dish. Like DirecTV, Dish also has its own vMVPD, Sling TV, which offers access to the Freestream FAST without the need for a subscription. And it looks like DirecTV will utilize some Sling expertise in its own FAST efforts, disclosing Kent Rees will serve as general manager of MyFree, overseeing the company’s FAST operations, channel strategy and the MyFree DirecTV launch. Rees joined DirecTV in August from Sling, where he led the expansion of the Freestream FAST.

Separately, DirecTV and Dish are poised to get much cozier. Earlier this month DirecTV announced plans to acquire EchoStar’s Dish and Sling TV businesses, in a combination that would create the largest pay TV provider in the U.S.

DirecTV and Dish are among those providers facing broader traditional linear TV industry declines, and by combining aim to deliver an aggregated entertainment experience that offers flexible options across pay TV, direct-to-consumer apps and free streaming content.

The MyFree FAST also gives DirecTV a new avenue to sell ad inventory and generate revenue.

“DirecTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DIRECTV will do just that,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising, in a statement. “We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats.”

Article updated with additional information about FAST channels already offered by DirecTV. Additional update to include responses from DirecTV spokesperson.