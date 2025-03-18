Disney+ adds linear 24/7 Simpsons stream ad-free

Disney took another step in a new approach to surfacing and serving familiar IP to streaming subscribers, on Tuesday adding an ad-free 24/7 linear stream of The Simpsons episodes for customers of the Disney+ Premium plan.

While the stream or channel is similar to those known as “single-series IP” or “binge” channels found on free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms in that it plays a constant, linear programmed feed of episodes from one, long-running series – it differs distinctly in that The Simpsons Stream on Disney+ is ad-free and only available to those on its higher-priced ad-free Premium subscription plans, a Disney spokesperson confirmed to StreamTV Insider.

Ads are part of the business model baked into 24/7 FAST channels, where for consumers free is part of the appeal and ads the trade-off. Other players too, such as virtual MVPDs like Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream have bolstered streaming pay TV lineups with 24/7 ad-supported linear streaming channels both in front of and behind paywalls, citing potential for increased engagement, upsell opportunities and retention, as well as ad revenue.

Disney+ is testing out a similar play with linear channels, but rather than catering to cost-conscious consumers or seeking an ad revenue mechanism, the SVOD – at least for now – appears to be zeroing in on and appealing instead to the easy, lean-back nature of an always-on stream running episodes of well-known and popular programming. It’s one way to get older library and beloved franchise content (of which The Simpsons has 35 seasons joining the linear stream) in front of viewers and help lessen the burden of content discovery and choice fatigue, while also potentially boosting engagement.

And apparently Simpsons fans have been asking for it.

“From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” said Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming & Content Curation at Disney+, in a statement.

The launch of a Simpson’s 24/7 channel is a first for Disney in that it’s based on a single series and franchise of content – something that’s regularly been done in the FAST space, but not yet on the Disney+ SVOD. Still, it does follow success with other 24/7 Streams Disney+ launched earlier - of which there are five and prior to the Simpsons have focused on broader, genre-based programming in categories like action and nostalgic throwbacks. And plans call for more 24/7 Streams to be added to Disney+ in 2025.

“Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year,” Lewis added.

The Simpsons Stream will feature 767 episodes spanning seasons 1-35 and be programmed in chronological order at launch, for a total of nearly 300 continuous hours of Simpsons content. According to a press release, the programming lineup will be refreshed monthly.

“The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there,” added Matt Selman, The Simpsons Show-runner and Binge-watcher.

The Simpsons Stream joins five other 24/7 linear channels already available to subscribers on Disney+ Premium plans. Those include: Hits & Heroes (action-focused content from marquee brands and franchises, Throwbacks (always-on nostalgic pop culture content), Real Life (featuring traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories), ABC News (featuring live newscasts, breaking news and special reports in a live stream), and Disney+ Playtime (a programming lineup of favorites for younger viewers).

All six 24/7 Streams can be found on the Home Screen, in a dedicated Streams hub and on the Streams details page within the Disney+ app.