NBCU targets MyFree DirecTV for latest FAST channel expansion

NBCUniversal has marked its latest FAST channel distribution deal, dropping Bravo Vault, Oxygen True Crime Archives, Real Housewives Vault, SNL Vault, GolfPass, Dateline 24/7 and numerous other free channels onto the six-month-old MyFree DirecTV.

The agreement makes eight FAST channels available on MyFree DirecTV immediately, with four other channels themed around news and sports “coming soon.” (A full list is below). The pact comes just two weeks after NBCU touted another deal that put 40 free-ad-supported streaming channels on LG Channels. Also last month, NBCU entered another deal to put its various reality show “vaults,” as well as channels themed around its broadcast affiliates’ local news, on Plex. And NBCU put 18 FAST channels on Fubo back in November.

NBCU is in the process of monetizing its cable network programming via FAST as its parent company, Comcast, spins off most of its actual cable channels, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and the Golf Channel, as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.(Bravo is being kept in the NBCU fold.)

It was only a year ago that NBCU packaged many of its Bravo reality-lifestyle hit shows on a new mono-themed channel called the “Bravo Vault,” then placed it on Peacock. With the FAST format seemingly an obvious fit for its cable reality shows, NBCU is aggressively expanding the strategy to third-party platforms.

As for DirecTV, it has also embarked on a reformatting of its product offering. On Monday, the pay TV company announced that it no longer has a separate landing page for “DirecTV Stream” — all marketing is now funneled through DirecTV.com. The operator, which hasn’t launched a satellite in five years, is now offering a portfolio of streaming services, all built around the DirecTV app. The MyFree DirecTV platform provides a kind of “gateway drug” — a free enticement, now offering more than 100 channels, for DirecTV customers to load the company’s app on their smart TVs and start using it.

From there, prospective customers can subscribe to DirecTV’s new genre-themed skinny bundles, including the $70-a-month MySports or the $35-a-month MyEntertainment. Additionally, traditional pay TV bundles of more than 90 channels are also available.

“NBCU’s portfolio is a terrific addition to the lineup of 100+ FAST channels available through MyFree DIRECTV, which spans all the most popular programming genres and connects deeply devoted fans to their favorite programming at no cost,” said Kent Rees, general manager for MyFree DirecTV, in a statement.

Here are the 12 NBCU FAST channels that have joined — or which will soon be joining — MyFree DirecTV. (Channel descriptions come courtesy of NBCU.):

Entertainment

Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

E! Keeping Up: Catch up and "keep up" with the Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

Million Dollar Listing Vault: Bravo's Million Dollar Listing vault has the best of luxury real estate, with all the deals and drama!

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Real Housewives Vault: From the OC to NYC and everywhere in between, revisit the glitz, glamour, and drama that launched the popular franchise.

SNL Vault: See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts!

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

Sports

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, original entertainment, a library of GOLF Channel favorites, and much more.

Additionally, DirecTV will expand the lineup of available NBCUniversal FAST channels in news and sports, over the next several months. Those additions will include:

News

Dateline 24/7: Get true crime mysteries from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.

NBC News Now: Get live breaking news, the latest headlines, and in-depth reporting. Streaming 24/7.

Today All Day: Enjoy all four hours of the Today show every weekday starting at 11am ET plus show exclusives, original food shows, celebrity interviews, health, wellness and more hosted by your favorite Today anchors.

Sports

NBC Sports Now: Enjoy 24/7 programming including popular sports talk shows with Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard and more, plus watch live events and highlights.

Article updated to reflect that eight FAST channels from NBCU will be available immediately on MyFree, with four more joining later. A previous version incorrectly stated seven channels available immediately with five to follow.