Breaking through: July’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider we know our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to resonate and stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a new monthly snapshot, MarketCast is providing our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances in the given month. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month, based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right brand that ran it. The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on. Take a look at June’s top 10 here and check back each month for fresh rankings.

Which ads and brands broke through and stood out to CTV viewers in July?

July saw some newcomer brands to the top 10 list as well as returning high-performers, where some spots like Subway tapped into new entertainment releases and others like Gillete leaned on social media personalities.

Taking the top spot in MarketCast’s July CTV ranking was Liquid I.V. with its spot “I.V. O’Clock,” which scored 30% above the norm for viewers’ ability to correctly remember the ad and attribute it to the right brand.

MarketCast CEO Amy Fenton noted Liquid I.V. is a newcomer to the list that with an ad that refreshed the scoreboard, “blending high-energy visuals with a zero-sugar health boost that made hydration look like the coolest afternoon pick-me-up.”

Returning to the list is Blue Buffalo, which scored second place with its “What Makes Tails Wag” ad performed 20% above the norm on CTV - and also stuck in viewers mind enough to be top dog in the No. 1 position for top July linear ads.

“The pet food brand’s ‘What Makes Tails Wag’ barked its way back onto the list, scoring 24% above the norm for linear TV with clear visuals and an enticing new product that had tails (and ratings) wagging,” Fenton told StreamTV Insider.

Meanwhile Gillette cut through to stay top of mind with viewers, ranking No. 3 for a commercial that got a boost from social media personalities.

“Father-son social media duo Joe and Frank Mele returned with ‘Ain’t My Old Razor,’ scoring 19% above the CTV norm," she noted. "The authentic, relatable style proved a perfect fit for showcasing Gillette’s product benefits.”

Gillette double-dipped in July, showing up on the rankings not once but twice, as its “More Smooth Shaves” commercial nabbed the eighth position, scoring 14% above the norm.

Rounding out the top 5 CTV ads for July include SVOD heavyweight Netflix (“Building the Band” ad, scored 17% above the CTV norm) and Subway (with “Shooter’s Cup,” 15% above the norm).

July marked Subway’s first appearance in the ranking, capturing viewer attention with a nod to Happy Gilmore, which also nabbed the No. 2 position for MarketCast’s top linear ads last month.

“Making its debut on the Top 10 list, Subway teamed up with Happy Gilmore’s Shooter McGavin for a playful nod to their 1996 sponsorship. Their ‘Happy Gilmore Meal’ spot scored 17% above the linear norm - a winning swing for nostalgia and brand tie-ins,” Fenton commented.

And once again QSR brands took a bite out of the rankings, with McDonalds debuting two Snack Wrap ads that each landed on the CTV and linear rankings, respectively, for July.

“The long-awaited return of the Snack Wrap sparked major fanfare,” Fenton noted. “‘SnackWrapChamp’ hit 13% above the linear norm, while ‘The Snack Wrap Is Back’ landed 15% above the CTV norm, proving the wrap revival was worth the wait.”

At No. 7 behind McDonalds is Sonic, with "Picklerita Slush" - scoring 14% above the norm.

Making its mark on viewers again this summer is online pet supply retailer Chewy (which also made the list in May) with “Feeding Friendsie” commercial that scored 12% above the norm. Edging into the 10th CTV spot is Liberty Mutual, which saw its “LiMu Emu & Doug: LiMu Limo” ad stick with viewers at 11% above the norm (and taking the No. 4 &5 spots on linear last month as well.)

Here’s MarketCast’s full Top 10 July CTV Ads:

And here’s a look at the Top 10 July linear ads:

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to break through and make their mark on CTV viewers in August.