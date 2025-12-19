Breaking Through: November’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider we know our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to resonate and stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a monthly snapshot, MarketCast provides our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances on CTV in the given month based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right advertiser. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month.

The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on. Take a look at October’s top 10 here and check back each month for fresh rankings.

Holiday messaging resonates with CTV viewers in November

With the holiday season underway in November, brands leaned on humor, nostalgia and seasonal messaging for spots that resonated with viewers to secure positions on the top 10 CTV ad ranker.

Clinching pole position at No. 1 was Dick’s Sporting Goods with its “Gifts for the Nice List” commercial that tapped into sports talent.

“Dick’s Sporting Goods topped the CTV chart this month with a star-studded lineup featuring Paige Bueckers, Bryson DeChambeau, CeeDee Lamb, and Draymond Green,” Tina DeSarno, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer at MarketCast, told StreamTV Insider. “The playful, athlete-driven spot continued the brand’s winning formula and resonated strongly with viewers, scoring 28% above the CTV norm.”

Chewy gets tails wagging

Online pet retailer Chewy once again broke through the noise to stand out with viewers and land in the CTV top 10 – with not one, not two, but three new seasonal ads that all outperformed the norm.

It’s “Holidays: Hunter” spot ranked No. 2 for CTV, while “Holidays with Pets: 40% Off” nabbed No. 5 and “Holidays: Junior” came in at No. 6, each of the latter scoring 16% above the norm.

And the online pet retailer didn’t just win over CTV audiences, but saw two of its ads also make the top 10 for linear TV rankings (see full list further down).

“A consistent top performer, Chewy dominated once again, securing five total slots across the CTV and Linear lists. The pet retailer debuted three new holiday-themed ads showcasing pets getting a little extra love this season,” commented DeSarno. “These heartwarming moments resonated deeply, with the top performer scoring 20% above the CTV norm.”

QSRs keep shining on CTV

As we’ve seen in past months, QSR brand spots continue to show up and stand out to CTV viewers in November.

Top performers last month included TacoBell’s “Go All In: Steak and Poblano Rolled Quesadilla” at No. 4, Chick-fil-A’s “Holidays: The Sheltons” at No. 7, and Panera Bread’s “Cozy Up to $1 Soup” rounding out the ranker at No. 10.

T-Mobile breaks through for the first time

November also saw a newcomer to the list with T-Mobile jumping to third place with its “Echo” ad that leaned on star-power and humor to outperform CTV norms by 17%.

“T-Mobile brought back fan-favorite duo Zach Braff and Donald Faison for another humorous, quirky moment,” DeSarno said.

Also making appearances on MarketCast’s Top Breaking CTV Ads were Walmart with its holiday “Who Knew Ville” campaign and Coca-Cola with “Holidays Are Coming.”

See MarketCast’s full November top 10 rankers for CTV and linear below:

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to make their mark on CTV viewers in December.