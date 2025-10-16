Breaking through: September’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to resonate and stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a monthly snapshot, MarketCast is providing our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances in the given month. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month, based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right brand that ran it. The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on. Take a look at August’s top 10 here and check back each month for fresh rankings.

QSR brand ads whet CTV viewers’ appetite in September

Building on a trend we’ve seen for the past few months quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands took a big bite out of the rankings, with the vertical representing six of the top 10 ad spots that stood out to CTV viewers in September.

Taking both pole position and rounding out No. 10 for September with two CTV ads was Taco Bell. It led the pack with its “Fuel Up” spot, which featured NFL star power to score with viewers and perform 17% above the norm.

“Just in time for kickoff, Taco Bell claimed the #1 CTV spot with a quirky and clever ad starring NFL wide receiver Davante Adams,” MarketCast CEO Amy Fenton told StreamTV Insider. “The football-themed creative scored 17% above the norm, delivering laughs, flavor, and fandom all in one.”

And Taco Bell’s “Decades:Y2K Faves Are Back” ad also was a hit on CTV, scoring 11% above average.

While not in the top spot, QSR brand Chick-fil-A was once again in the rankings with not just one or even two, but three CTV ads that outperformed the norm for viewers to remember and correctly attribute the commercial to the advertiser.

Chick-fil-A ranked third with its “Grilled Pretzel Cheddar Club” spot performing 16% above the norm and two versions of “Barbershop” nabbed the fourth and sixth positions, outperforming norms by 15% and 13%, respectively.

Chick-fil-A’s CTV ad performance in September follows August, a month in which it nabbed two of the top 10 positions.

McDonald’s, meanwhile, was back again – this time with “Time for a Reset: Extra Value Meals are Back” at No. 8 for CTV, scoring 13% above average. The value-focused commercial also did well with viewers on linear, where it stood at No. 3.

“McDonald’s Extra Value Meals returned - and audiences noticed,” Fenton commented. “Amid rising costs, the QSR giant’s bold and straightforward ad reminded viewers what value really looks like, resonating with audiences across screens and scoring 26% above the Linear norm.”

Pet brands stand out

Two pet brands made their mark on CTV viewers in September.

After slipping out of the CTV rankings in August, Chewy returned in September, following closely behind Taco Bell to achieve the No. 2 rank with its ad “For life with pets, Chewy has Live Chat” that lets consumers know about a live chat feature and outperformed norms by 16%.

“Chewy proved that great service never sleeps. Its latest ad featuring the brand’s 24/7 live chat for pets of all kinds (fur, feathers, or scales) jumped to the #2 CTV slot, performing 16% above the norm and showing that pet parents love support as much as their pets love snacks,” said Fenton.

The Farmer’s Dog also had tails wagging, making its first appearance in the top 10 with “Turkey vs. Turkey.”

Returning favorite

September also saw Gatorade continue its streak of making it into the top 10, after showings at No. 2 in August and No. 3 in June.

Its “Run the Game” commercial ranked seventh for CTV in September, outperforming by 13%. The commercial from Gatorade also rounded out the top 10 for MarketCast’s top linear breakthrough ads, where it performed 15% above norms.

See below for MarketCast’s full list of the top 10 CTV ads and top 10 linear ads that broke through with viewers in September.

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to make their mark on CTV viewers in October.