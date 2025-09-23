Breaking through: August’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider we know our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a monthly snapshot, MarketCast is providing our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances in the given month. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month, based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right brand that ran it. The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on. Take a look at July’s top 10 here and check back each month for fresh rankings.

Which ads and brands broke through and stood out to CTV viewers in August?

August’s top CTV ads saw some familiar brands return as well as newcomers achieve their first appearance on the list.

Surging up from its 10th place rank last month, Liberty Mutual not only showed up again but scored the No. 1 position in August with its “Streaker” ad, featuring familiar Limu Emu & Doug.

“Limu Emu & Doug are back, just in time for football season. Their latest spot, ‘Streaker,’ brings the duo’s signature offbeat humor to the gridiron, charging onto the field and straight to the top of the CTV lineup with performance 31% above the norm,” MarketCast CEO Amy Fenton told StreamTV Insider.

Also back in the ranks is Gatorade with the 2nd top CTV spot last month, “Hydrates Better than

Water,” which performed 28% above the norm. The sports drink brand last made the ranking at No. 3 in June.

But in the latest list a newcomer stepped into third place with shoe brand Sketchers’ “Two Minutes Later” ad cutting through to stick with consumers, performing 28% above the norm. For Sketcher, Fenton noted humor and functionality played a role in spot’s standout performance.

“Skechers debuted in our lineup with ‘Two Minutes Later,’ a clever nod to the chaos of everyday life and the relief of machine-washable shoes,” she commented. “With humor and practicality tied neatly together, the brand walked away with a standout performance that parents everywhere can appreciate.”

And as has been the case for multiple months in a row, quick service restaurant brands made their mark on CTV viewers and achieved placement in the top 10 rankings. Chick-fil-A was notable standout with two different spots “Catherine” and “It’s Officially Pretzel Season” that garnered the 4th and 5th top CTV ads for August, performing 23% and 21% above the norm, respectively.

“Chick-fil-A continues its winning streak with two CTV ads landing back-to-back in the Top 10,” Fenton noted. “Spotlighting their new pretzel bun sandwich, the spots combined crave-worthy product shots with the brand’s signature friendly charm.”

QSR Dominos, meanwhile, delivered the 8th top CTV ad with its “$6.99 Deal: Do The Math” commercial.

As for brands that continue to deliver ad creatives that outperform the norm for ad and brand recall, pet food company Blue Buffalo and online home goods retailer Wayfair each made the list once again, ranking in the 6th and 9th position, respectively.

And two brands made their debut on the MarketCast ranker in August, with Dawn’s “Ducks in a Row” ad in seventh and online weight loss medicine company ro rounding out the top 10.

See August’s full top 10 CTV ad ranking and check out which brands and spots made the top 10 list for traditional linear TV below:

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to break through and make their mark on CTV viewers in September.