Breaking through: October’s top CTV ads

Here at StreamTV Insider we know our audience loves data on all things connected TV. But what’s the data telling us about which ad creatives and brands are breaking through to resonate and stay top of mind for CTV viewers each month?

In a monthly snapshot, MarketCast provides our readers with an exclusive look at the top 10 CTV ads and brands that went above and beyond the norm to stand out and be memorable to audiences. They’re what the firm calls “MarketCast Breaking Ads,” a ranking that uses real-time data from its Brand Effect measurement offering.

The top 10 list features ads that debuted and had standout performances on CTV in the given month based on audiences’ ability to correctly remember the commercial and attribute it to the right advertiser. Spots that made the ranking had the highest scores over ad resonance norms that MarketCast tracks across the board for all CTV ads during the month.

The data is culled from MarketCast’s 20,000-person daily survey of audiences who were exposed to specific ads in their typical viewing environment. In addition to social and linear, MarketCast’s Brand Effect measures CTV and streaming ads on platforms like YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio – which is what we’re zeroing in on. Take a look at September’s top 10 here and check back each month for fresh rankings.

October’s top CTV ads tap humor and context

In October insurance company Liberty Mutual gave CTV audiences a memorable laugh with two “Truth Teller” spots ranking in the top 10.

The longer version “OK Day: Truth Tellers” notably outperformed norms by a whopping 42% to clinch the No. 1 spot in MarketCast’s October ranking (for context, since we started publishing the monthly ranker in May the next-highest score across months was 31% above the norm – which happened to be another spot from Liberty Mutual with its “Streaker” ad in August).

As MarketCast CEO Amy Fenton noted, it wasn’t just CTV audiences that remembered the ad and brand, as Liberty Mutual’s shorter version of Truth Tellers also tied for the No. 1 rank among linear TV ads in October.

The Truth Tellers commercial “follows a man having a rough day - but at least he’s saving on car insurance,” Fenton commented. "The ad scored 25% above the Linear norm, while the longer version took the #1 CTV spot at 42% above the norm. He might be having a bad day, but Liberty Mutual is having a great one.”

And Liberty Mutual showed up at No. 8 on the CTV rankings with the “Interruption: Truth Tellers” version that hit the mark with viewers, scoring 19% above norms.

Also scoring higher than previous outperformance seen in the rankings was Uber Eats at No. 2 with “Aldi: 40% Off Gameday Snacks,” which leaned into a collaboration with ALDI for the spot in October that leveraged the contextual relevance of the fall sports season.

“Uber Eats teamed up with ALDI to make game-day snacking even easier - and fans noticed,” Fenton told StreamTV Insider. The ad’s clear, relevant message scored 40% above the CTV norm, driving home the value of timely, contextual storytelling during football season.”

Rounding out the top three CTV ads and brands that outperformed to stick with viewers in October was auto brand Subaru, with a spot that put its reliability in focus for viewers.

“Subaru took a refreshingly straightforward approach with an ad spotlighting its top Consumer Reports ranking,” Fenton commented. “By letting the accolades do the talking, Subaru drove a strong 31% above the CTV norm, proving that authenticity and credibility resonate with viewers.”

Chime, meanwhile, was a newcomer to the rankings and broke through the noise last month with two spots – No. 5 “Jason Momoa’s Secret to Stress-Free Holidays,” which outperformed norms by 25%, and No. 6 “Why Wait?” which scored 23% above the norm.

“Chime banked big laughs with a quirky, holiday-themed spot starring the ever-charming Jason Momoa,” Fenton noted. “The ad’s relatable humor and effortless delivery scored 25% above the CTV norm, marking a standout debut for the digital banking brand.”

And it seems like the CTV ad ranking wouldn’t be complete without a few appearances by QSR brands, an advertising category that often appears and sometimes dominates the top 10.

Among QSR brands with ads that resonated most with CTV viewers in October was KFC and its “A Little Upset” spot at No. 4, scoring 28% above the norm. The KFC ad also tied with Liberty Mutal’s spot for pole position in the linear TV rankings, where it scored 25% above the norm.

Fenton called out KFC’s “darkly humorous take on the Colonel hard at work in the kitchen for the return of their beloved Honey BBQ sauce,” with wit and product shots helping to drive stand out performance for the ad across CTV and linear last month.

Other QSRs breaking through last month to capture a position on the CTV leader board include McDonald’s at No. 9 with “Monopoly Is Back,” scoring 17% above the norm, and Wendy’s at No. 10 with “Name Change,” scoring 16% above the norm.

See below for MarketCast’s full top 10 ranks of ads that broke through for CTV and linear in October:

Check back next month to see which ads and brands leveled up to make their mark on CTV viewers in November.