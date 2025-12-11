Consumers cozy up to brand collabs

Brand collaborations aren’t a new phenomenon but with some major recent examples like the wide-ranging bevy of product partners surrounding Netflix’s Stranger Things 5, new survey data from MX8 Labs took a pulse on how consumers feel about co-branded and special edition mashups.

The findings show most U.S. adult shoppers (over 57%) say they always or often notice when brands release special edition or co-branded versions of products and about half say they’re excited to try collaborative products. That eagerness to try increases to 68% among Millennials.

So what makes a great collaboration in the eye of consumers? Per MX8, the two main factors driving interest in a product partnership are whether the brands naturally complement each other (51%) and if the co-branded product is perceived as a good value (49%).

Additionally, 39% are interested in collabs that have exclusive offerings or limited editions, while 33% say unexpected or creative mashups boost their interest.

Going back to Stranger Things, Netflix had a major campaign for its final season of the hit franchise, with partners spanning food and beverage, apparel, home decor, special edition games and more.

Alongside campaigns with some partners, special edition products were also a big part of Netflix’s collabs for the series. That includes Gatorade, which jumped into the Upside Down with a limited time return of its ‘80s flavor Citrus Cooler sports drink featuring Stranger Things packaging. Doritos, meanwhile, released retro packaging of special edition Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch chips, and Eggo introduced Stranger Things Strawberry flavored waffles, just to name a few.

LEGO also unveiled a tribute set with its LEGO Icons Stranger Things: The Creel House product. See AdWeek’s list of top 11 Stranger Things brand collaborations here.

With prior hit seasons under its belt and the first four episodes of Stranger Things’ final season generating 59.6 million global views in its premiere week, it’s perhaps unsurprising brands were eager to align. Particularly as MX8 Labs found many consumers feel collaborations increase a brand’s relevance and provide a boost when tied to content.

According to the survey, about half (51%) say that collaborations make brands feel more current and relevant, which could be welcome to help capture consumer interest and attention in a crowded marketing space – and where teaming up with popular content can be a unique way to get noticed.

“On literally every shelf of the shopping aisle and every click of the mouse, there are brands collaborating – from special flavors coming from mashups to limited edition styles that help elevate brand partnerships by way of the ‘culture of cool,’” said Megan Daniels, CEO, MX8 Labs, in a statement.

And in good news for streamers in particular, it looks like the good consumer vibes go both ways when the collaboration is right.

Per MX8, 57% of consumers say that brand collaborations with movies, shows or sports teams boost their existing interest in that content. And once again, the sentiment is felt most strongly among Millennials (many of which have grown up seeing collabs), with 77% reporting more interest in content as a result of brand pairings.

It’s not just new content that brands are teaming up with. In another recent example, Krispy Kreme tapped into Charles Schultz’s classic Peanuts characters including Snoopy and Charlie Brown for a special collection of holiday donuts.

Another key finding from MX8 for brands is that consumers not only notice and are excited by collaborations, but 68% say they actually purchase co-branded or special edition products. That percentage jumps to 91% among households with annual income above $150,000, and increases to 82% among Millennials and 79% among residents living in the Western U.S.

And while we use a few of Netflix’s extensive Stranger Things collabs as an example in this piece, there’s no shortage of brands partnering up with others.

But as brand collabs abound, are there too many?

Not according to the survey, which shows only 7% of consumers find brand collaborations overdone. Still, MX8 warns that brands need to maintain quality and authenticity to succeed, including choosing the right partners and timing launches strategically.

“Brand collaborations are no longer a novelty—they’re nearly a mainstream consumer expectation,” said Daniels.​ “Our research highlights how these partnerships could not only drive sales but also enhance brand relevance and cultural resonance, especially among younger demographics.” ​