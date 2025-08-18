Prime Video again crowned as streamer securing the best monthly promo ‘real estate’ value

Amazon Prime Video once again finished atop Looper Insights’ “Streamer of the Month” ranker, the London-based SaaS provider’s monthly proprietary measurement of which streaming services and content are getting the most promotional value across TVOS platforms, pay TV services, streaming stores and other places consumers find movies and shows on the internet.

According to Looper’s “Media Placement Value” ($MPV) formula, Prime Video received $113 million of promotional value across 13 device platforms measured by Looper: TVOS gateways Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV; game consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4&5; and pay TV platforms Xfinity X1, Cox CSP and Cox Contour.

Amazon also finished first in Looper’s June measurement of what it sees as the platform gaining access to the “best promotional real estate.

Amazon finished No. 1 among titles for July, as well, with coming-of-age romcom The Summer I Turned Pretty, driven by its season 3 premiere, gaining $4.5 million $MPV-worth of promotional value across the “Streamer of the Month” ranker’s 13 measured U.S. distribution platforms. Hulu Emmy darling The Bear, buoyed by its season 4 debut, finished second, followed by the debut of theatrical Sinners on HBO Max.

Last month’s winner among titles, Apple TV+’s Major League Soccer package, fell to 7th place.

Working with content brands including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate and Tubi, just to name a few, Looper Insights is trying, in the words of co-founder and CEO Lucas Bertrand, to help its clients answer the essential question, “Where’s my stuff?”

With streaming distribution reaching thousands of consumer end points all across the globe — certainly, well beyond the mere 13 platforms identified in “Streamer of the Month” — this is no easy task.

While the number of homepages on TVOS platforms and other digital outlets may seem vast, Bertrand said it’s actually a finite resource. And getting visibility on these UX destinations before the competition does is a great ultimate determiner of market success.

It’s difficult for a streaming companies to understand where their digital products are being merchandized across “multiple territories, devices and platforms,” Bertrand said.

Thinking of it in brick-and-mortar retail terms, he describes it as “helping clients understand where is my product on the shelf, how much shelf space have I got, does the product stand out on the shelf, and does the packaging actually stand out?

“If the retailer you’re doing business with is any good,” Bertrand added, “they’d tell you what the monetary value of that shelf space is.”

Article has been updated to change the abbreviation of Looper's "Media Placement Value" metric in the second graph from the earlier "MPV " to now "$MPV " to better reflect that it represents a monetary value score.