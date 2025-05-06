Tubi unveils new ad formats, partnerships at IAB NewFronts

Closing in on 100 million active users and coming off a huge political-ad bender and a record-breaking viewership performance during February’s Super Bowl, Fox’s Tubi on Tuesday unveiled a series of new advertising formats, tools and partnerships, designed to further monetize its burgeoning Gen-Z-rich free streaming audience.

Fox is already monetizing its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service quite effectively, projecting a $1 billion run rate for Tubi in fiscal 2025. With Fox revealing in March that a shockingly high 34% of Tubi’s audience is in the coveted 18-34 demographic, and nearly half its audience is “multicultural,” the media conglomerate is honing its ad game to try to make it easier for sponsors to reach this premium viewership.

On Tuesday, Tubi presented new wares at the IAB NewFronts in New York, with NFL Hall-of-Famer turned bombastic college football coach Deion Sanders serving as one of the hosts.

New formats and tools

* Tubi Wrappers: With recent surveys of Gen-Z consumers showing that theatrical movie attendance is still a top priority among Americans ages 10-24, Tubi is trying to make it easier for studios to reach this target audience with homepage takeovers featuring animated backgrounds, auto-play trailers and high-visibility branded user-interface elements.

* Carousels: Built with packaged-goods, tech and automotive sponsors in mind, Carousel Ads enable advertisers to create virtual showrooms and product showcases on the Tubi homepage. Carousel Ads can feature tiles with custom video and images, as well as a call to action or QR code.

* Tubi Moments: Tubi is enhancing its content library by tagging scenes to capture tone, sentiment and visual cues. This enables brands to place their creative in the most relevant scenes during movies and TV shows.

* Tubi Storefronts: In addition to the shoppable second-screen storefront Tubi launched with Shopsense AI in February, the FAST has added Tubi Shop, featuring collections of clothing, home goods and other products. Tubi Shop is designed so that advertisers can set up a storefront within the Tubi Storefront within minutes.

* Tubi Prime: This feature guarantees advertisers placement of their spots within Tubi’s most popular movies and shows. Through Upfront arrangements, advertisers can select from content lineups including “Tubi Top 50” and “Popular with Gen Z.”

New and expanded partnerships

* Amazon Demand Side Platform: This new collaboration will enable in-market shopper reach and closed-loop measurement for retail media advertisers.

* Moloco: Tubi is partnering with the machine-learning-based ad tech platform to optimize its connected TV advertising, driving both app installs and post-install engagement.

* Kochava: Tubi has integrated Kochava for Publishers, providing advertisers with clear-labeled measurement and connecting ad delivery to outcomes including app installs, in-app engagement, website visits and conversions.

* Various providers of vertical and custom solutions: Tubi also announced a series of partnerships for ad products and measurement services tailored to specific industries: Polk from S&P Global Mobility for automotive insights; and NCS for e-commerce and in-store incremental sales lift solutions for pharmacy, finance and others. A tie-up with Innovid for real-time incremental reach measurement and online attribution solutions was also announced.

“As Tubi scales from emerging to essential, we are focused on providing ad solutions that meet the needs of brands across industries, from CPG to auto and more, driving outcomes across the funnel so dollars can work smarter and harder when you need it most,” said Jeff Lucas, chief revenue officer for Tubi, in a statement. “Today is an exciting step forward as we continue to create innovative solutions for brands to connect with viewers who have significant and growing purchasing power.