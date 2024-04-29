VideoAmp expands sales leadership team with three hires

TV measurement company VideoAmp has expanded its senior sales leadership team with three new hires.

Announced Monday, VideoAmp named Amy Madden as SVP of Revenue and Growth, Jeff Schmidt as SVP of Advertisers, and Conor Burgess as VP of Agency Partnerships.

Madden will head up the agency side of sales, while Schmidt is leading the brand side. Both report directly to VideoAmp Chief Commercial and Growth Officer Pete Bradbury.

Former Nielsen executive Bradbury joined VideoAmp in early January, at which time the vendor announced founder and long-time CEO Ross McCray was stepping down alongside plans to cut around 20% of its workforce.

In announcing the sales team expansion, VideoAmp boasted adoption of its measurement and currency products, saying the vendor is on track for more than $1 billion in ad dollar to be guaranteed on VideoAmp currency in 2024. Earlier this month the company secured certification by the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) as a national cross-platform measurement currency, alongside competitor Comscore. In the personnel announcement, the vendor disclosed 1400% yoy growth for its measurement and currency products, with 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000 advertisers.

It said the three new hires demonstrate its commitment to delivering the best possible results from clients.

VideoAmp nabbed Schmidt from competing and long-time incumbent measurement giant Nielsen, where he served as SVP of Advertisers. In his new position, Schmidt is tasked with growing and optimizing VideoAmp’s go-to-market strategy, with a focus on direct relationships into key brand advertisers.

“VideoAmp’s data-driven approach to advertising, scaling across demo and advanced audiences, is the future of the industry, and I am excited to be a part of the team that is leading the way,” Schmidt said in a statement.

Madden, meanwhile, comes to VideoAmp from PwC, where she served as Tech & Media Consulting Client Relationship director. At VideoAmp, Madden will work closely with agencies to build integrated advertising campaigns for their clients. Burgess joins the vendor from Acxicom and will report directly to Madden.

The three latest strategic hires follow closely to the promotion of Aaron Lilly to SVP of Client Success. In addition, VideoAmp noted it “plans to make significant investment in local measurement in the coming months.”

To that end, it recently added former Comscore talent Adam Bush to the sales team as VP of Sales, Local Markets. At Comscore Bush helped roll out the vendor’s Local Market TV product, where he worked with large station groups on local measurement and currency.

“At VideoAmp, we are obsessively focused on best serving our clients and their growing needs,” said Bradbury in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of well-known industry leaders to our growing and competitive sales leadership team. Their deep expertise and proven track records of success will be instrumental in helping us drive growth and deliver even more value to our clients.”

VideoAmp is competing in the measurement space against the likes of Comscore, iSpot and Nielsen, as ad buyers and sellers look to new and alternate currencies for more accurate and detailed cross-platform measurement amid a fragmented TV viewing and advertising landscape.