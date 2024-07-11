VideoAmp extends video ad planning capabilities to AR with Snap

If Augmented Reality is to become a potent part of brand campaigns, then marketers need data to back up their investment. A new tie-up between VideoAmp and Snap aims to help deliver on that goal, while providing cross-platform insights.

The TV measurement and currency vendor has partnered with the instant messaging app to integrate Snap’s first-party data, video, and AR inventory into VideoAmp’s cross-platform planning solution.

As explained by the companies in a release, as AR adoption increases, VideoAmp’s existing video planning capabilities will provide tools for advertisers looking to explore and test new AR formats. According to Snapchat, helping partners plan for new formats like AR is important as over 300 million “Snapchatters” engage with AR every day on average.

The idea is that advertisers will have more information about where to place budgets to reach audiences whether they are on linear TV, streaming or digital platforms.

Snap also gains the ability to independently run supplemental measurement and planning alongside its core advertising, the companies said. And agency partners can tap VideoAmp reach planning and measurement tools to gain insights into how their campaign on Snapchat drive metrics like incremental reach to TV buys and TV tune-in.

The collaboration follows hot on the heels of last month’s study by Snap which found that using AR alongside video drives 5x more active attention compared to other social media platforms.

The study, carried out with Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Amplified Intelligence, measures 'active attention' as the percentage of ad length during which viewers' eyes remained on the screen. This was tracked by Amplified Intelligence’s eye-tracking technology. Attention paid to video ads alone on Snap is 2x greater compared to similar inventory on other platforms, per the research. Adding Snap’s AR filter Lenses into the mix boosts that further.

As Snap/OMG puts it video + AR, “lifts both short-term brand choice and long-term brand loyalty, with shareable AR experiences supercharging impact.”

In today’s announcement, Pete Bradbury, chief commercial and growth officer for VideoAmp called its pact with Snap “a game-changing moment for the industry and cross-platform planning.”

Alexander Dao, global head of Agency Development & Sales Partnerships at Snap Inc., said the tie-up gives advertisers “more choices to plan and measure across our video and first-to-market AR formats.”

Also in the release, OMG’s Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer, testified that consumer engagement with video content was increasingly fluid and diverse, “whether linear TV, streaming environments like CTV, social platforms like Snap or all of the above.”

She said, “What matters to us is understanding these complex consumption dynamics and reacting with smart decisions. Gaining visibility into Snap’s in-platform video consumption strongly supports our mission of holistic cross-channel video planning.”

Related VideoAmp expands sales leadership team with three hires

Snap claims it helps advertisers reach more than 800 million people on Snapchat every month from 414 million daily active users worldwide, a quarter of which are based in the U.S. The company reported revenues of $4.6 billion last year, up from $2.5 billion in 2020. According to Business of Apps the Snapchat net loss decreased in 2023 to $1.3 billion and it has not a profitable quarter since Q4 2021.

VideoAmp has been growing its business while undergoing turbulent internal restricting that saw Founder and CEO Ross McCray step down in January amid a slashing of 20% of its workforce. Since then, VideoAmp was one of two measurement vendors (alongside Comscore) that secured the greenlight from the U.S. Joint Industry Committee for certification of its measurement datasets as national cross-platform currency that’s suitable for transacting TV ad deals.

In announcing new executive hires for its sales team at the end of April, VideoAmp said that its currency would guarantee more than $1 billion in ad dollars in 2024.