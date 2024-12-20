Top 10 StreamTV Insider stories of 2024

2024 was a big year for streaming and the media entertainment industry at large, and we want to say a big thank you to our readers for joining, contributing and following our coverage of the people, companies and events shaping the ecosystem. As we wind down and head into what’s undoubtedly poised to be an exciting 2025, here’s a look back at some of our top stories. The articles that made it into this year’s top 10 are ones that had the most viewership with readers and those that give a glimpse at the key trends and happenings over the past year that have and continue to impact the future of streaming and CTV.

Take a look to recap some of the 2024 highlights with StreamTV Insider and get ready for more in 2025 - full stream ahead!

Thank you for reading and wishing you a happy and healthy New Year!